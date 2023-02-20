President Joe Biden Issued a Statement on February 19, 2023, for The Day of Remembrance

It is to remember the World War II Experience of Japanese Americans

One of the camps at Heart Mountain, Wyoming Photo by Author

President Biden remembered another President’s Action

This is Black History Month, which is an important time to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. February is also the month to remember the injustice that was done to Japanese Americans during World War II.

February 19 has become a Day of Remembrance to Americans of Japanese heritage in the United States. It was on that day in 1942 that Executive Order 9066 was signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the start of World War.

The order caused 120,000 persons of Japanese descent living on the West Coast of the continental United States to be forcibly removed from their homes and be unjustly incarcerated in what are now called American concentration camps. Two thirds of those people were American citizens.

A Day of Remembrance has been established on February 19 each year when Japanese Americans and civic groups remember those events. The purpose is to educate people and to ensure that such an action will never be repeated against any other citizens of the United States. The Constitution did not protect these citizens.

The White House Photo by Author

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. issued a statement on February 19, 2023, on the Day of Remembrance of Japanese American Incarceration.

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, eighty-one years ago today, it ushered in one of the most shameful periods in American history. The wrongful incarceration of 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent tore families apart. Men, women, and children were forced to abandon their homes, their jobs, their communities, their businesses, and their way of life. They were sent to inhumane concentration camps simply because of their heritage. And in a tragic miscarriage of justice, the Supreme Court upheld these immoral and unconstitutional policies.

Despite losing liberty, security, and the fundamental freedoms that rightfully belonged to them, 33,000 Japanese Americans volunteered or were drafted for service in the U.S. military during World War II. While their own families were behind barbed wires, Japanese Americans fought in defense of the nation’s freedom with valor and courage.

The incarceration of Japanese Americans reminds us what happens when racism, fear, and xenophobia go unchecked. As we battle for the soul of our nation, we continue to combat the corrosive effects of hate on our democracy and the intergenerational trauma resulting from it. We reaffirm the Federal Government’s formal apology to Japanese Americans for the suffering inflicted by these policies. And we commit to Nidoto Nai Yoni — to “Let It Not Happen Again.”

A commission much later determined that the unjust removal from their homes and incarceration were a result of RACISM, WAR HYSTERIA, and a LACK OF COMPETENT GOVERNMENT LEADERSHIP at that time.

The incarceration into American concentration camps was a tragic event which changed many lives. They were suspected of being spies, but there were no cases of espionage among the Japanese Americans. They were loyal citizens of the United States of America.

[Note: This statement gives a lot of the history. It was shared to community leaders and others. It is a public document.]