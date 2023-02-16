Takashi is a Popular Japanese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Located in the downtown area

Takeshi Japanese Restaurant Photo by Author

Japanese food has become very popular in the United States. There are many well established Japanese restaurants which have been in operation for years as well as newer restaurants. They are some of the Asian restaurants that are visited regularly by people who enjoy Asian varieties of food for dining out.

Takashi Restaurant is located at 18 West Market Street in downtown Salt Lake City. They are open for lunch from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Mondays through Fridays. They are open for dinner from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM on Mondays through Saturdays. It is not unusual to see long lines at the restaurant before they open in the evening.

Takashi has been voted as Utah's Best Sushi Restaurant according to their website.

Takashi Restaurant Photo by Author

The extensive menu at Takashi's includes Dinner Entrees, Small Plates, Soups, Salads, Desserts, and a large array of various types of SUSHI. They have Lunch Plates which are available from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM.

Takashi's specialty sushi rolls are named: STRAWBERRY FIELDS, YELLOW SUBMARINE, IMAGINE, BLACK MAGIC WOMAN, (PUFF, THE) MAGIC DRAGON, CRUNCHY EBI, SPIDER, TIGER'S ROLL, SALMON SKIN, T&T, SEBASTIAN, THE LITTLE MERMAID, FORREST GUMP, PHILLY, EVERGREEN, SUNSHINE, CARIBBEAN, CEVICHI, POUNAMU, RAMON'S ROLL, TAKASHI'S HAKOZUSHI (AKA THE BOX), and EASY RIDER. [Explanations of each are on the website.]

They also have two types of RICELESS ROLLS and several types of VEGETARIAN ROLLS.

Takashi Restaurant has become one of the most popular Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. It is a place to get delicious sushi and other Japanese dishes.

Takashi Restaurant is anxious to serve the public with the finest in Japanese food.

[Website: https://www.takashisushi.com/]