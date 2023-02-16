The Local Spot Is A Small Restaurant in Long Beach, California

They serve breakfast and lunch

Hamburger Photo by Author

The Local Spot is a popular restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, California. It is a good place for breakfast or lunch.

The restaurant is located at 6200 East Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B, in Long Beach. It is a family owned cafe which currently serves only breakfast and lunch. The delicious breakfast items may be ordered for lunch as well.



They are open daily from 7:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The hours may change under certain circumstances.

They are famous for their Banana Pancakes, Pumpkin Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles, and Egg Dishes. They have hand-made Breakfast Burritos as well as Sandwiches of several varieties including their ABC Burger and California Chicken Sandwich. They have sides of Potato Salad, French Fries, Salads, Zucchini Fries, and Fresh Fruit. They serve freshly made soups and make salsa fresh each day.

The food is delicious and attractive. Their menu items are all available for take out as well. There may also be a steady stream of take out customers in addition to those eating at the restaurant.

The restaurant is small and has limited inside seating, but there is a large patio where guests may enjoy eating outdoors in the fresh air. There are people gathered on the patio enjoying their food even when the weather is cooler.

The Local Spot is usually quite busy, but the wait is not too long. The staff is friendly and attentive.

Reuben Sandwich Photo by Author

The Local Spot is a good place to eat for breakfast or lunch in Long Beach.

[Reference: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-local-spot-long-beach?start=20]