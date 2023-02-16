A Day of Remembrance is Commemorated in February by Americans of Japanese Heritage

It is to remember the World War II Experience

Barracks at a Camp Photo by Author

Civic groups of Japanese Americans are holding Day of Remembrance events in various locations of the United States during the month of February. Many chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and other organizations sponsor such events each year in their local areas.

The purpose of holding a Day of Remembrance by Japanese American groups is to remember the past and educate the public in order that the injustice which was showered upon their community will not be repeated against anyone else.

Americans and immigrants of Japanese heritage were unjustly incarcerated in camps during World War II because of racism and war hysteria. The Constitution did not protect these innocent people who had done no wrong.

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by the Imperial Navy of Japan on December 7, 1941, the government of the United States immediately went into action. The FBI had been researching Japanese leaders in America. They began to pick up and imprison Japanese community leaders, business owners, religious leaders, Japanese language teachers, and others that they deemed could be a threat to the USA.

Then on February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. This gave the military commanders in designated areas the authority to remove any persons. The order could have been used against those of German and Italian descent as well, but it was used only against the people of Japanese heritage living on the West Coast of the continental United States. Day of Remembrance events are held around the date of February 19 each year.

Some Japanese immigrants had become successful business owners and farmers who faced discrimination and prejudice. Mostly people from California, Oregon, and Washington were affected. Of the 120,000 persons of Japanese descent removed from their homes, two thirds were American citizens. Some were young adults who had college degrees and were professional people.

The military commander in Hawaii did not put the order into effect although there were around 150,000 people of Japanese heritage living there at the time. The Japanese people were important to the economy of Hawaii. The military leader said that it was not necessary because anyone considered to be dangerous had already been arrested by the FBI.

People from the West Coast who were of Japanese descent were forcibly removed from their homes to be placed in American concentration camps which were hastily constructed in remote and desolate areas of the United States. They lived in temporary quarters such as horse stalls at county fairgrounds and racetracks until the camps were ready for occupancy. They basically lost their businesses, their jobs, their money, their homes. their personal belongs, their pets, their freedom, and their dignity.

There were ten camps built which housed the Japanese people. Two each were in California, Arizona, and Arkansas. Colorado, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming each had one camp. Most of those incarcerated stayed for the duration of the war and then were released.

Marker at the Topaz Camp in Utah Photo by Author

It was mass racial profiling of the worst kind. Although the Japanese people were suspected of being spies for Japan, there were never any cases of espionage among them. It was clearly a racist action against a group of innocent people who happened to be of a particular ethnicity.

The Day of Remembrance events held by Japanese American groups honor those who experienced the camps. There are not many survivors who remain, but their posterity and community remember them. They don't want anyone else to be subjected to such injustice and pain -- so they remember.

Information for Day of Remembrance events held by the JACL chapters may be found by visiting the JACL website at www.jacl.org. Click on events and Day of Remembrance. Scroll down to the various areas of the United States for specific events. Most of the events are free and open to the public.

[Reference websites: www.jacl.org; www.thejapaneseamericanstory.com]