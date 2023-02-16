A Day of Remembrance is Commemorated in February by Americans of Japanese Heritage

S. F. Mori

It is to remember the World War II Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8XIo_0kpkW2uT00
Barracks at a CampPhoto byAuthor

Civic groups of Japanese Americans are holding Day of Remembrance events in various locations of the United States during the month of February. Many chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and other organizations sponsor such events each year in their local areas.

The purpose of holding a Day of Remembrance by Japanese American groups is to remember the past and educate the public in order that the injustice which was showered upon their community will not be repeated against anyone else.

Americans and immigrants of Japanese heritage were unjustly incarcerated in camps during World War II because of racism and war hysteria. The Constitution did not protect these innocent people who had done no wrong.

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by the Imperial Navy of Japan on December 7, 1941, the government of the United States immediately went into action. The FBI had been researching Japanese leaders in America. They began to pick up and imprison Japanese community leaders, business owners, religious leaders, Japanese language teachers, and others that they deemed could be a threat to the USA.

Then on February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. This gave the military commanders in designated areas the authority to remove any persons. The order could have been used against those of German and Italian descent as well, but it was used only against the people of Japanese heritage living on the West Coast of the continental United States. Day of Remembrance events are held around the date of February 19 each year.
Some Japanese immigrants had become successful business owners and farmers who faced discrimination and prejudice. Mostly people from California, Oregon, and Washington were affected. Of the 120,000 persons of Japanese descent removed from their homes, two thirds were American citizens. Some were young adults who had college degrees and were professional people.

The military commander in Hawaii did not put the order into effect although there were around 150,000 people of Japanese heritage living there at the time. The Japanese people were important to the economy of Hawaii. The military leader said that it was not necessary because anyone considered to be dangerous had already been arrested by the FBI.

People from the West Coast who were of Japanese descent were forcibly removed from their homes to be placed in American concentration camps which were hastily constructed in remote and desolate areas of the United States. They lived in temporary quarters such as horse stalls at county fairgrounds and racetracks until the camps were ready for occupancy. They basically lost their businesses, their jobs, their money, their homes. their personal belongs, their pets, their freedom, and their dignity.

There were ten camps built which housed the Japanese people. Two each were in California, Arizona, and Arkansas. Colorado, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming each had one camp. Most of those incarcerated stayed for the duration of the war and then were released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaXWc_0kpkW2uT00
Marker at the Topaz Camp in UtahPhoto byAuthor

It was mass racial profiling of the worst kind. Although the Japanese people were suspected of being spies for Japan, there were never any cases of espionage among them. It was clearly a racist action against a group of innocent people who happened to be of a particular ethnicity.

The Day of Remembrance events held by Japanese American groups honor those who experienced the camps. There are not many survivors who remain, but their posterity and community remember them. They don't want anyone else to be subjected to such injustice and pain -- so they remember.

Information for Day of Remembrance events held by the JACL chapters may be found by visiting the JACL website at www.jacl.org. Click on events and Day of Remembrance. Scroll down to the various areas of the United States for specific events. Most of the events are free and open to the public.

[Reference websites: www.jacl.org; www.thejapaneseamericanstory.com]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American history# World War II# Japanese Americans# remembrance# events

Comments / 6

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
3K followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

The Harlem Globetrotters Will Come To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

People in Utah will have the chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Arena on Monday, February 27, 2023. The Harlem Globetrotters are an American exhibitionbasketball team. They combine athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of play. Over the years, they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories, mostly against deliberately ineffective opponents... [Wikipedia]

Read full story
Utah State

Freddy's Is a Place For Steakburgers and Frozen Custard

Hamburgers are among the most popular foods in the United States. They are sold at most fast food restaurants and regular restaurants. People of all ages enjoy hamburgers and eat them often.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Jasmine Seafood Restaurant Serves Dim Sum In San Diego, California

For people in the area of San Diego who like Chinese food and may want to enjoy some Dim Sum, Jasmine Seafood Restaurant is a good place to visit. Dim Sum is a style of Chinese cuisine which has small portions of food served on plates or in steamer baskets. There is a wide range of dishes which are enjoyed traditionally in restaurants as Dim Sum. The food is brought around on carts so that patrons may pick out what they want to eat.

Read full story
1 comments

President Joe Biden Issued a Statement on February 19, 2023, for The Day of Remembrance

It is to remember the World War II Experience of Japanese Americans. President Biden remembered another President’s Action. This is Black History Month, which is an important time to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. February is also the month to remember the injustice that was done to Japanese Americans during World War II.

Read full story
111 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Il Sole Cucina Is A Fine Italian Restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita

A very fine upscale restaurant serving authentic Italian food is located at 31441 Santa Margarita Parkway, Suite M, in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), California. IL SOLE LA NUOVA CUCINA is in a beautiful area where there are several nice restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Sports Card Show Was Held at The Utah State Fairpark

The weekend of February 17 and 18, 2023, was the time for the NBA All Star Weekend Sports Card, TCG, and Collectibles Show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two-day event was held at the Utah State Fairpark in the Bonneville Building and the Zion Building. The show ran from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM both days.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is An Important Reason To Hold A Day of Remembrance

Japanese Americans hosted an event in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) is an Asian American civil and human rights organization which was formed in 1929 by young leaders in the Japanese American community in the United States. They tried to fight against the discrimination, prejudice, and racism that they and their parents faced on a regular basis.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Tutto Fresco Serves Italian Food In Orange County, California

Tutto Fresco is a fine Italian restaurant located at 22332 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), California. Their website states that they provide "Fresh Italian dining in a relaxed and casual atmosphere." They have authentic Italian cuisine for visitors to enjoy.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Will Have a Day of Remembrance Event Hosted By Japanese Americans

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, people living in the United States who were of Japanese heritage were immediately looked upon as the enemy. Although they had been faced with racism and prejudice for many years, World War II made life worse for these American citizens and immigrants of Japanese descent.

Read full story
Provo, UT

BYU Ballet Dance Shows Slated For March 2023

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Arts Department has announced that there will be Ballet in Concert performances held on the BYU campus during March 2023. There will be shows from March 2 to 4 and March 9 and 10 at 7:30 PM. There will be a matinee performance on March 11 at 2:00 PM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Takashi is a Popular Japanese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Japanese food has become very popular in the United States. There are many well established Japanese restaurants which have been in operation for years as well as newer restaurants. They are some of the Asian restaurants that are visited regularly by people who enjoy Asian varieties of food for dining out.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

The Local Spot Is A Small Restaurant in Long Beach, California

The Local Spot is a popular restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, California. It is a good place for breakfast or lunch. The restaurant is located at 6200 East Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B, in Long Beach. It is a family owned cafe which currently serves only breakfast and lunch. The delicious breakfast items may be ordered for lunch as well.

Read full story
3 comments

Some Emails Should Be Deleted Without A Response

Legitimate company names are being used by scammers. Scammers and fraudsters must think the general public is stupid to fall victim to them. They are smart enough to make their email scams look legitimate. Beware and look for the clues that it is a scam if anything suspicious is received.

Read full story
14 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Rumbi Island Grill Serves Hawaiian Food in Utah

Rumbi Island Grill has their corporate headquarters in Midvale, Utah. There is a Rumbi Island Grill located in downtown Salt Lake City at 358 South 700 East. There are a dozen other Utah locations as well as some Rumbi Island Grill restaurants in Idaho and Arizona.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Sushi Gala in Japan Town, Los Angeles, California

Sushi Gala is a restaurant located just inside one of the entrances to the Japanese Village Plaza in what is called Little Tokyo or the Japan Town section of Los Angeles. The plaza is at 335 East 2nd Street. Sushi Gala is at 103 Japanese Village Plaza.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Season Thai is a Neighborhood Restaurant in Orange County, California

Season Thai is the name of a neighborhood Thai restaurant which is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30486 Avenida De Las Banderas, Suite C. They have dine in, take out, and delivery services. Orders may be placed online for deliveries by Grubhub and Doordash.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Poke is generally small pieces of raw or seared fish served as an appetizer or a meal. It may be served on a bowl of rice with vegetables added. Tuna is often used, but other types of fish may be served as Poke.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

TODOS SANTOS is a Mexican Restaurant in Orange County

Mexican food has long been popular in the United States. There are Mexican restaurants in almost every town throughout the country. They come in all types from fast food restaurants to fancy, high end restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"

A Racial Lynching in Utah Exhibit is going on from now through Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Marriott Library on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The University Library has an exhibition program which provides space for student work and campus research to be shared with the larger community.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy