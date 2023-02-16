Some Emails Should Be Deleted Without A Response

Don't fall for the claims and lose money

Sign of Email Photo by Author

Legitimate company names are being used by scammers

Scammers and fraudsters must think the general public is stupid to fall victim to them. They are smart enough to make their email scams look legitimate. Beware and look for the clues that it is a scam if anything suspicious is received.

Unfortunately, a lot of innocent people do fall for the scams because they think they are protecting themselves. Responding to those emails or text messages could have disastrous results.

Here is an actual email received:

Please pay your invoice. Invoice would like to remind you to pay invoice TP0xxx. Amount due: $581.00 USD. Due on receipt. [View and pay invoice click through.] Seller note to customer: Your PayPal account has been used to purchase Google Pixel for $581.00. If you didn’t place this order, call our toll free 1–808-xxx.

Then there is a PayPal name and logo with these words:

Don’t know this seller? You can safely ignore this invoice if you’re not buying anything from this seller. PayPal won’t ask you to call or send texts to phone numbers in an invoice. We don’t ask for your credentials or auto-debit money from your account against any invoice. Contact us if you’re still not sure. PayPal is committed to preventing fraudulent emails. Emails from PayPal will always contain your full name. Learn to identify phishing. Do not reply to this email. Click HELP or CONTACT. [These are likely dangerous click thru links which go to the scammers.]

Fraudsters and scammers may place the above notice to make it appear that this is a legitimate notice from PayPal. They must think people will not check for the clues. Whether or not that part of the notice is an actual message from PayPal which they use is not known, but the clicks and phone numbers likely go straight to the scammers.

The notice supposedly from PayPal says that they will always use the full name. This email was addressed to: Sheila15@xxx.xxx. That is an unknown person, not the email address where it was received, and no full name was anywhere on the email. It said it was from: Invoiceservice@Paypal.xxx.

The scammers are phishing because so many people do use PayPal. People may just click or call without checking for clues.

Most people would be alarmed to be notified that they have a charge of $581. Whether or not they have a PayPal account, they may want to clear up the matter so they might click the link or call the number. If they do, they may fall victim to scammers who will take money from them.

If you visit the PayPal website to get contact information, a notice pops up which asks: Received a suspicious email, message, invoice or money request? They are obviously aware that scammers are using their company to commit their crimes and cheat innocent victims out of their money.

One of the clues may be poor grammar which could indicate that the scammers are from a non-English speaking country. If people are asking for your personal information or bank information over the phone or emails, you should never give it unless you initiated the contact.

The best tactic is to ignore suspicious emails completely. Definitely do not click or call. If you do, you may be giving the scammers what they want.