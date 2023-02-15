Rumbi Island Grill Serves Hawaiian Food in Utah

There are locations in and around Salt Lake City

Rumbi Island Grill Photo by Image is author's

Rumbi Island Grill has their corporate headquarters in Midvale, Utah. There is a Rumbi Island Grill located in downtown Salt Lake City at 358 South 700 East. There are a dozen other Utah locations as well as some Rumbi Island Grill restaurants in Idaho and Arizona.

As their name indicates, they have food from the Islands. Hawaiian food of various types is prepared and served at Rumbi Island Grill restaurants. They have Gourmet Rice Bowls, Salads, Tacos, and Desserts which might be found in the Islands of the Pacific.

You could create your own Signature Bowls by selecting your choice of protein (Mango Shredded Chicken, Fire Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Shrimp, Fire Grilled Steak, or Salmon), along with choosing a sauce, sides, and type of rice.

They have various salads which may be ordered in full or half size portions. They also have sides and soups as well as starters and desserts.

Rumbi Island Grill Photo by Image is author's

Their regular entrees and tacos include: Caribbean Chicken and Shrimp, Volcano Blackened Mahi or Salmon, Cabo Fish Tacos, and Sweet Pork Tacos.

The hours for Rumbi Island Grill are Mondays through Saturdays from 10:45 AM to 9:00 PM. They are closed on Sundays.

They have Little Kihuna (kids) meals. Kids may eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays when a kids meal may be had with the purchase of an adult entree after 4 PM.

They do catering and say about it: We bring the luau to you. They have on their website that their food is: "Island Fresh and Flavorful."

If you like Hawaiian food or would like to try it, you could make a visit to one of the Rumbi Island Grill Restaurants.

[Website: https://rumbi.com/]