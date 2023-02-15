Los Angeles, CA

Sushi Gala in Japan Town, Los Angeles, California

S. F. Mori

They are located at the Japanese Village Plaza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kRX0_0koadMs600
Sushi GalaPhoto byAuthor

Sushi Gala is a restaurant located just inside one of the entrances to the Japanese Village Plaza in what is called Little Tokyo or the Japan Town section of Los Angeles. The plaza is at 335 East 2nd Street. Sushi Gala is at 103 Japanese Village Plaza.

There is parking on Central Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets with a parking garage available. Two hours of free parking is provided at the Japanese Village Plaza parking structure with a validation which can be obtained when dining at Sushi Gala.

They are open daily. The hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM. They open at 11:00 AM and close at 10:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sushi Gala has been operating since 1988.

They have an extensive menu with a lot of variety. They have Bento boxes which contain a full meal. They have Bowls, Noodles, Fried Rice, Curry, plus many types of sushi and different entrees. They serve the regular traditional sushi as well as over twenty different types of sushi rolls with both uncooked fish and cooked ingredients.

For those who don't feel like eating Japanese food, Sushi Gala also has Burgers and Salads.

The Japanese Village Plaza is a nice place to visit to enjoy some culture and heritage of Japan and Japanese people. There are many shops, restaurants, and businesses in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKvsy_0koadMs600
Japan Village PlazaPhoto byAuthor

People who would like to experience a little taste of Japan and Japanese food would enjoy a visit to Little Tokyo, the Japanese Village Plaza, and the Sushi Gala Restaurant.

[Website: https://www.sushigala.com/]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# Japan# Japanese food# heritage# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
3K followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

The Harlem Globetrotters Will Come To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

People in Utah will have the chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Arena on Monday, February 27, 2023. The Harlem Globetrotters are an American exhibitionbasketball team. They combine athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of play. Over the years, they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories, mostly against deliberately ineffective opponents... [Wikipedia]

Read full story
Utah State

Freddy's Is a Place For Steakburgers and Frozen Custard

Hamburgers are among the most popular foods in the United States. They are sold at most fast food restaurants and regular restaurants. People of all ages enjoy hamburgers and eat them often.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Jasmine Seafood Restaurant Serves Dim Sum In San Diego, California

For people in the area of San Diego who like Chinese food and may want to enjoy some Dim Sum, Jasmine Seafood Restaurant is a good place to visit. Dim Sum is a style of Chinese cuisine which has small portions of food served on plates or in steamer baskets. There is a wide range of dishes which are enjoyed traditionally in restaurants as Dim Sum. The food is brought around on carts so that patrons may pick out what they want to eat.

Read full story
1 comments

President Joe Biden Issued a Statement on February 19, 2023, for The Day of Remembrance

It is to remember the World War II Experience of Japanese Americans. President Biden remembered another President’s Action. This is Black History Month, which is an important time to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. February is also the month to remember the injustice that was done to Japanese Americans during World War II.

Read full story
112 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Il Sole Cucina Is A Fine Italian Restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita

A very fine upscale restaurant serving authentic Italian food is located at 31441 Santa Margarita Parkway, Suite M, in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), California. IL SOLE LA NUOVA CUCINA is in a beautiful area where there are several nice restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Sports Card Show Was Held at The Utah State Fairpark

The weekend of February 17 and 18, 2023, was the time for the NBA All Star Weekend Sports Card, TCG, and Collectibles Show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two-day event was held at the Utah State Fairpark in the Bonneville Building and the Zion Building. The show ran from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM both days.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is An Important Reason To Hold A Day of Remembrance

Japanese Americans hosted an event in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) is an Asian American civil and human rights organization which was formed in 1929 by young leaders in the Japanese American community in the United States. They tried to fight against the discrimination, prejudice, and racism that they and their parents faced on a regular basis.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Tutto Fresco Serves Italian Food In Orange County, California

Tutto Fresco is a fine Italian restaurant located at 22332 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), California. Their website states that they provide "Fresh Italian dining in a relaxed and casual atmosphere." They have authentic Italian cuisine for visitors to enjoy.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Will Have a Day of Remembrance Event Hosted By Japanese Americans

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, people living in the United States who were of Japanese heritage were immediately looked upon as the enemy. Although they had been faced with racism and prejudice for many years, World War II made life worse for these American citizens and immigrants of Japanese descent.

Read full story
Provo, UT

BYU Ballet Dance Shows Slated For March 2023

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Arts Department has announced that there will be Ballet in Concert performances held on the BYU campus during March 2023. There will be shows from March 2 to 4 and March 9 and 10 at 7:30 PM. There will be a matinee performance on March 11 at 2:00 PM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Takashi is a Popular Japanese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Japanese food has become very popular in the United States. There are many well established Japanese restaurants which have been in operation for years as well as newer restaurants. They are some of the Asian restaurants that are visited regularly by people who enjoy Asian varieties of food for dining out.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

The Local Spot Is A Small Restaurant in Long Beach, California

The Local Spot is a popular restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, California. It is a good place for breakfast or lunch. The restaurant is located at 6200 East Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B, in Long Beach. It is a family owned cafe which currently serves only breakfast and lunch. The delicious breakfast items may be ordered for lunch as well.

Read full story
3 comments

A Day of Remembrance is Commemorated in February by Americans of Japanese Heritage

Civic groups of Japanese Americans are holding Day of Remembrance events in various locations of the United States during the month of February. Many chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and other organizations sponsor such events each year in their local areas.

Read full story
6 comments

Some Emails Should Be Deleted Without A Response

Legitimate company names are being used by scammers. Scammers and fraudsters must think the general public is stupid to fall victim to them. They are smart enough to make their email scams look legitimate. Beware and look for the clues that it is a scam if anything suspicious is received.

Read full story
14 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Rumbi Island Grill Serves Hawaiian Food in Utah

Rumbi Island Grill has their corporate headquarters in Midvale, Utah. There is a Rumbi Island Grill located in downtown Salt Lake City at 358 South 700 East. There are a dozen other Utah locations as well as some Rumbi Island Grill restaurants in Idaho and Arizona.

Read full story
10 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Season Thai is a Neighborhood Restaurant in Orange County, California

Season Thai is the name of a neighborhood Thai restaurant which is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30486 Avenida De Las Banderas, Suite C. They have dine in, take out, and delivery services. Orders may be placed online for deliveries by Grubhub and Doordash.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Poke is generally small pieces of raw or seared fish served as an appetizer or a meal. It may be served on a bowl of rice with vegetables added. Tuna is often used, but other types of fish may be served as Poke.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

TODOS SANTOS is a Mexican Restaurant in Orange County

Mexican food has long been popular in the United States. There are Mexican restaurants in almost every town throughout the country. They come in all types from fast food restaurants to fancy, high end restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"

A Racial Lynching in Utah Exhibit is going on from now through Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Marriott Library on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The University Library has an exhibition program which provides space for student work and campus research to be shared with the larger community.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy