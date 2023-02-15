Sushi Gala in Japan Town, Los Angeles, California

They are located at the Japanese Village Plaza

Sushi Gala Photo by Author

Sushi Gala is a restaurant located just inside one of the entrances to the Japanese Village Plaza in what is called Little Tokyo or the Japan Town section of Los Angeles. The plaza is at 335 East 2nd Street. Sushi Gala is at 103 Japanese Village Plaza.

There is parking on Central Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets with a parking garage available. Two hours of free parking is provided at the Japanese Village Plaza parking structure with a validation which can be obtained when dining at Sushi Gala.

They are open daily. The hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM. They open at 11:00 AM and close at 10:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sushi Gala has been operating since 1988.

They have an extensive menu with a lot of variety. They have Bento boxes which contain a full meal. They have Bowls, Noodles, Fried Rice, Curry, plus many types of sushi and different entrees. They serve the regular traditional sushi as well as over twenty different types of sushi rolls with both uncooked fish and cooked ingredients.

For those who don't feel like eating Japanese food, Sushi Gala also has Burgers and Salads.

The Japanese Village Plaza is a nice place to visit to enjoy some culture and heritage of Japan and Japanese people. There are many shops, restaurants, and businesses in the area.

Japan Village Plaza Photo by Author

People who would like to experience a little taste of Japan and Japanese food would enjoy a visit to Little Tokyo, the Japanese Village Plaza, and the Sushi Gala Restaurant.

[Website: https://www.sushigala.com/]