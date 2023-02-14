Season Thai is a Neighborhood Restaurant in Orange County, California

It is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Season Thai Restaurant Photo by Author

Season Thai is the name of a neighborhood Thai restaurant which is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30486 Avenida De Las Banderas, Suite C. They have dine in, take out, and delivery services. Orders may be placed online for deliveries by Grubhub and Doordash.

The restaurant is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM for lunch and for dinner from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM. They are open those same hours on Fridays except for closing at 9:00 PM. They are only open for dinner on Saturdays from 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM, and they are closed on Sundays.

Curry Dish Photo by Author

One of their popular curry dishes is Yellow Curry. It contains meat (choice of chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or seafood), potatoes, and carrots prepared with yellow curry coconut milk. They also have Green Curry, Veggie Curry, Panang Curry, Musaman Curry, and Pineapple Curry.

In addition to their special Curry dishes, they have a wide variety of Appetizers, Soups, Salads, Noodles, Fried Rice, and Stir Fried dishes. They also have Specialties which include: Crying Tiger, Orange Chicken, Salmon Curry, Spicy Seafood, Hor Mok, Catfish Delight, Scallop and Shrimp Curry, Thai B.B.Q. Chicken, and Grilled Shrimp.

Their salads are Garden Salad, Spicy Thai Salad with Tofu, Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp, and the popular Papaya Salad which is made with slices of green papaya and vegetables.

Beef Dish Photo by Author

The Crying Tiger Specialty has char-broiled prime-cut beef marinated with the chef's special sauce and served with a lettuce salad.

Welcome Sign Photo by Author

This restaurant is a good place to visit for those who like Thai and Asian food and may happen to be in the area of Rancho Santa Margarita.

[Website: www.seasonthairsm.com]