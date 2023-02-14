Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Hawaiian and Asian foods are popular

Poke Ramen Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

Ramen noodle dishes have been popular in the United States for many years. Poke has been in Hawaii for years, but poke restaurants are now gaining popularity in areas outside of Hawaii. A restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County, California, has combined the two types of food as their main items on their menu.

Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish. It consists of noodles served in a broth often with soy sauce and miso flavors with toppings such as pork, beef, or chicken, seaweed, bamboo shoots, and onions.

Poke is generally small pieces of raw or seared fish served as an appetizer or a meal. It may be served on a bowl of rice with vegetables added. Tuna is often used, but other types of fish may be served as Poke.

Poke Ramen Photo by Image is author's

Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located at 22342 El Paseo, Suite F2, in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), California.

They are open daily. Their hours are Mondays through Fridays from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. They are open Saturdays from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM for lunch and then again from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM for dinner. The same hours apply for Sundays as Saturdays except that their closing time is 8:30 PM on Sundays.

The Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant's claim is: "We are the best Ramen and Poke restaurant in Southern California." They have good reviews and are popular for take out as well as dining in the restaurant. It is worth a try for those who enjoy Asian food and are in the area of Orange County.

[Website: kyotopokeandramen.com]