Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Hawaiian and Asian foods are popular
Poke is generally small pieces of raw or seared fish served as an appetizer or a meal. It may be served on a bowl of rice with vegetables added. Tuna is often used, but other types of fish may be served as Poke.
Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located at 22342 El Paseo, Suite F2, in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), California.
They are open daily. Their hours are Mondays through Fridays from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. They are open Saturdays from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM for lunch and then again from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM for dinner. The same hours apply for Sundays as Saturdays except that their closing time is 8:30 PM on Sundays.
The Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant's claim is: "We are the best Ramen and Poke restaurant in Southern California." They have good reviews and are popular for take out as well as dining in the restaurant. It is worth a try for those who enjoy Asian food and are in the area of Orange County.
[Website: kyotopokeandramen.com]
Comments / 0