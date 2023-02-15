Luna Grill Serves Mediterranean Food in Orange County, California

They have restaurants in California and Texas

Luna Grill Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

Luna Grill is a restaurant which has locations in California and Texas. They offer Mediterranean food from fresh ingredients. Their philosophy is to serve healthy food and to let people enjoy real food.

Sean and Maria Pourteymour started the first Luna Grill in San Diego, California, in 2004. They provide food which has visual appeal as well as tasting good. The restaurant uses different ingredients which are beneficial to people's health. They consider their food to be fresh, real, and healthy cuisine.

Sean Pourteymour is the CEO of Luna Grill. He oversees operations and planning. He is a commercial real estate developer and a successful entrepreneur. He is an avid philanthropist who supports several charities, especially some which benefit youth.

Maria Pourteymour is the Chief Cuisine Officer of Luna Grill. She oversees the implementation of Luna Grill restaurants and works on culinary research as well as recipes.

Luna Grill has eight locations in Texas, and forty-one locations in California. There are several in Orange County with one located at 30451 Avenida de las Flores in Rancho Santa Margarita. They are open daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Luna Grill Food Photo by Image is author's

Their website states that their food values are: Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Responsibly Raised Meats, Ingredients You Can Trust.

They have Plates, Kabobs, Bowls, Salads, and Pita Wraps. Some of their Signature Plate varieties are: Bistro Filet Kabob Plate, Chicken Kabob and Gyro Meat Plate, Cornish Hen on the Bone Plate, Flat Cut Chicken Kabob Plate, Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate, Halal Lamb Kabob Plate, and others.

They have Family Meals and Kids' Meals available along with Desserts and Drinks.

Luna Grill Photo by Image is author's

The atmosphere at Luna Grill is comfortable and pleasant. The food is tasty and attractive. It is a good place to dine out and enjoy Mediterranean food.

[Website: https://lunagrill.com/]