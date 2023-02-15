Happy Oasis is a Japanese Restaurant in Orange County, California

It serves sushi and more in Rancho Santa Margarita

Happy Oasis Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

Japanese restaurants are plentiful in the United States and especially so in California. One which specializes in sushi rolls and gyoza dumplings is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The address is 30451 Avenida de las Flores.

They are open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 AM to 9:00 PM. They open Sundays at 11:30 AM and close at 8:00 PM. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

With sushi rolls as some of their most popular items, they have over twenty varieties of the roll sushi. These include: Cucumber Roll, Avocado Roll, Tuna Roll, California Roll, Salmon Skin Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Crunchy California Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Washington Roll, Hawaiian Roll, Albacore Spicy Roll, Dragon Roll, Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna Roll, Big Bear Roll, Popcorn Shrimp Roll, Spider Roll, and several more.

Sushi Roll Photo by Image is author's

They also have Nigiri sushi (regular original rice and raw fish) and hand rolls. Combinations may be ordered.

Regular Japanese food menu items are also available such as Tempura, Noodles, and Rice Bowls as well as Japanese soups and several types of salads.

They offer several varieties of Gyoza (Japanese dumplings which may also be called Potstickers). These include: Cabbage Pork; Beef Onion; Shrimp, Chives and Pork; and Vegetarian (with Soy Protein or Tofu).

Happy Oasis offers a wide variety of Japanese dishes in a casual and friendly atmosphere.

You may visit the website to see the Gallery of photos showing their various food items. The menu is extensive, and the prices are quite reasonable.

[Reference website: https://www.happyoasis30451.com/]