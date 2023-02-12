Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious

Tonyburgers Photo by Image is author's

Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.

Chris and Nicole Carver wanted to open a hamburger restaurant. They had tasted hamburgers that they thought were truly great. They were juicy, tasty, and fulfilling. They went on what they called THE GREAT BURGER QUEST. They traveled to Las Vegas, to Phoenix, to Los Angeles, and to New York Cty in search of a great hamburger.

The main criteria for their quest was to find a hamburger that they thought had the best TASTE. They studied the freshness of the bun, the make-up of the meat, and how it was cooked

After all their research and talking to many cooks, they decided that they could get the best burger in the world in Utah. They established Tonyburgers. They thought it sounded better than Chrisburgers or Nicoleburgers so they used the name of a brother of Chris. The first restaurant they established was in Centerville, Utah.

They were devoted to serving the BEST in burgers and fries. They also added shakes, onion rings, and cheese curds which they developed.

“Everything that is really and truly GOOD,” says Chris, “has a secret. And the only way to find the secrets is to search and to research. That’s what we did with everything we sell at Tonyburgers. We’re glad to share our quest for the best, and its results, with our customers every day.” [Tonyburgers website]

There is a downtown Salt Lake City location of Tonyburgers at 613 East 400 South. They are generally open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Some other locations within the state of Utah are in Centerville, Clinton, Herriman, Holladay, South Jordan, and West Valley City.

[Information from the Website: https://www.tonyburgers.com]