Salt Lake City, UT

Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

S. F. Mori

Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFSbT_0kkYeB8U00
TonyburgersPhoto byImage is author's

Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.

Chris and Nicole Carver wanted to open a hamburger restaurant. They had tasted hamburgers that they thought were truly great. They were juicy, tasty, and fulfilling. They went on what they called THE GREAT BURGER QUEST. They traveled to Las Vegas, to Phoenix, to Los Angeles, and to New York Cty in search of a great hamburger.

The main criteria for their quest was to find a hamburger that they thought had the best TASTE. They studied the freshness of the bun, the make-up of the meat, and how it was cooked

After all their research and talking to many cooks, they decided that they could get the best burger in the world in Utah. They established Tonyburgers. They thought it sounded better than Chrisburgers or Nicoleburgers so they used the name of a brother of Chris. The first restaurant they established was in Centerville, Utah.

They were devoted to serving the BEST in burgers and fries. They also added shakes, onion rings, and cheese curds which they developed.

“Everything that is really and truly GOOD,” says Chris, “has a secret.  And the only way to find the secrets is to search and to research. That’s what we did with everything we sell at Tonyburgers. We’re glad to share our quest for the best, and its results, with our customers every day.” [Tonyburgers website]

There is a downtown Salt Lake City location of Tonyburgers at 613 East 400 South. They are generally open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Some other locations within the state of Utah are in Centerville, Clinton, Herriman, Holladay, South Jordan, and West Valley City.

[Information from the Website: https://www.tonyburgers.com]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# eating out# hamburgers# dining# restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
2K followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Takashi is a Popular Japanese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Japanese food has become very popular in the United States. There are many well established Japanese restaurants which have been in operation for years as well as newer restaurants. They are some of the Asian restaurants that are visited regularly by people who enjoy Asian varieties of food for dining out.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

The Local Spot Is A Small Restaurant in Long Beach, California

The Local Spot is a popular restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, California. It is a good place for breakfast or lunch. The restaurant is located at 6200 East Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B, in Long Beach. It is a family owned cafe which currently serves only breakfast and lunch. The delicious breakfast items may be ordered for lunch as well.

Read full story

A Day of Remembrance is Commemorated in February by Americans of Japanese Heritage

Civic groups of Japanese Americans are holding Day of Remembrance events in various locations of the United States during the month of February. Many chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and other organizations sponsor such events each year in their local areas.

Read full story

Some Emails Should Be Deleted Without A Response

Legitimate company names are being used by scammers. Scammers and fraudsters must think the general public is stupid to fall victim to them. They are smart enough to make their email scams look legitimate. Beware and look for the clues that it is a scam if anything suspicious is received.

Read full story
6 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Rumbi Island Grill Serves Hawaiian Food in Utah

Rumbi Island Grill has their corporate headquarters in Midvale, Utah. There is a Rumbi Island Grill located in downtown Salt Lake City at 358 South 700 East. There are a dozen other Utah locations as well as some Rumbi Island Grill restaurants in Idaho and Arizona.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Sushi Gala in Japan Town, Los Angeles, California

Sushi Gala is a restaurant located just inside one of the entrances to the Japanese Village Plaza in what is called Little Tokyo or the Japan Town section of Los Angeles. The plaza is at 335 East 2nd Street. Sushi Gala is at 103 Japanese Village Plaza.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Season Thai is a Neighborhood Restaurant in Orange County, California

Season Thai is the name of a neighborhood Thai restaurant which is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30486 Avenida De Las Banderas, Suite C. They have dine in, take out, and delivery services. Orders may be placed online for deliveries by Grubhub and Doordash.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Poke is generally small pieces of raw or seared fish served as an appetizer or a meal. It may be served on a bowl of rice with vegetables added. Tuna is often used, but other types of fish may be served as Poke.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

TODOS SANTOS is a Mexican Restaurant in Orange County

Mexican food has long been popular in the United States. There are Mexican restaurants in almost every town throughout the country. They come in all types from fast food restaurants to fancy, high end restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"

A Racial Lynching in Utah Exhibit is going on from now through Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Marriott Library on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The University Library has an exhibition program which provides space for student work and campus research to be shared with the larger community.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Luna Grill Serves Mediterranean Food in Orange County, California

Luna Grill is a restaurant which has locations in California and Texas. They offer Mediterranean food from fresh ingredients. Their philosophy is to serve healthy food and to let people enjoy real food.

Read full story
5 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Happy Oasis is a Japanese Restaurant in Orange County, California

It serves sushi and more in Rancho Santa Margarita. Japanese restaurants are plentiful in the United States and especially so in California. One which specializes in sushi rolls and gyoza dumplings is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The address is 30451 Avenida de las Flores.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

A Lunar New Year Celebration Was Held At The White House

An event held at the White House in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Lunar New Year was hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. It was for the occasion of celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. It was a chance to honor Asian Americans and to celebrate diversity in the United States of America.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Eating out is a favorite pastime for many people throughout the world. Couples, families, and individuals regularly dine out rather than cooking at home. There is no shortage of good restaurants which cater to people wanting to enjoy good food in a pleasant atmosphere.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, California

Many people do Love Sushi. The rice and raw fish paired together called sushi have become very popular among people around the world. Originally a Japanese dish, it has now gained universal appeal. There are many varieties of sushi, some with raw fish and other types with fully cooked ingredients.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy

Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Read full story
10 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, California

There is a Selma's Chicago Pizzeria located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30461 Avenida de las Flores, Suite B. There are also locations in nearby Ladera Ranch and in San Juan Capistrano not far from the Mission.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Kools Clothing Store is at The Japanese Village Plaza Mall in Los Angeles, California

It is an interesting store with many items for sale. Visitors who go to the Japanese Village Plaza Mall (Japan Town or Little Tokyo) in Los Angeles will find many restaurants and businesses to patronize. There are also gift shops with various items mainly related to Japanese culture and art.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy