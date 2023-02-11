Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, California

They started in Laguna Hills

Lulu's Caafe Photo by Image is author's

Eating out is a favorite pastime for many people throughout the world. Couples, families, and individuals regularly dine out rather than cooking at home. There is no shortage of good restaurants which cater to people wanting to enjoy good food in a pleasant atmosphere.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a city in Orange County, California, which has many fine restaurants.

Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant is a place to enjoy American and French food in Orange County. Their second restaurant is in Rancho Santa Margarita at 22312 El Paseo, Suite A.

The first Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant was opened by Samrat Bhosle in Laguna Hills, California, on June 16, 2016. The restaurants have become known for their good food and kind service. They are a place where families, kids, seniors, and business people may meet to enjoy a good and flavorful meal or treat.

Some of their specialties are crepes, omelets, salads, sandwiches, and soups They also have a wide variety of drinks and appetizers as well as delicious desserts such as their Six-Layer Chocolate Motherlode Cake, Scratch Carrot Cake, and rich cream cheddar pies.

The business hours for Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant are Tuesdays through Sundays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. They are closed on Mondays. They are currently serving Breakfast and Lunch but plan to open for dinner soon. Their hours may have changed since the COVID pandemic.

Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant is a place to enjoy delicious full meals as well as American and French pastries and treats. They say that they prepare all their food with love and kindness.

[Website: www.luluscaafe.com]