Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, California

At a mall in Rancho Santa Margarita

Love Sushi Photo by Image is author's

Many people do Love Sushi. The rice and raw fish paired together called sushi have become very popular among people around the world. Originally a Japanese dish, it has now gained universal appeal. There are many varieties of sushi, some with raw fish and other types with fully cooked ingredients.

Sushi restaurants have become plentiful and popular in many areas of the United States. They provide a pleasant evening out for people who want to eat gourmet food with Asian flavors.

Love Sushi Photo by Image is author's

Love Sushi is a sushi restaurant located at 22245 El Paseo, Suite B, in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. They are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays. Saturdays, and Sundays from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm. They close at 9:30 pm on Friday nights and are closed on Mondays.

Besides a large variety of sushi, they have entrees of Chicken, Beef, Beef Bulgogi, and Salmon Teriyaki. They also have Tempura (breaded and deep fried shrimp and vegetables) and Sashimi (raw fish). There are many varieties of sushi rolls available as well as the traditional sushi.

Love Sushi has a wide variety of appetizers which include: Baked Green Mussel, Gyoza Dumpling, two types of Edamame, Baked Oyster, Soft Shell Crab, Tofu Steak, Heart Attack (deep fried spicy tuna dish), Calamari Rings, Scallop Tempura, Fish and Chip, Bulgogi Beef, Chicken Teriyaki, Sesame Chicken, and Salmon Collar with Sea Salt.

They also have soup and noodles of different varieties and several salads including Sashimi Salad and Hawaiian Poki Salad.

Love Sushi is a restaurant which features many types of Japanese food in Orange County, California.

[Website: www.lovesushirsm.com]