An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy

Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state

Asian Festival Sign Photo by Image is author's

Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.

Born on March 5, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, of immigrant parents from Japan, Jimi Mitsunaga passed away on January 31, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada.

Jimi was raised in Salt Lake City where his parents owned a grocery store in what had been the Japan Town area of the city. He earned his BS and LLB degrees from the University of Utah. He was one of the first fifty minority attorneys in Utah. Jimi was the founder and first Director of the Salt Lake Legal Defender Association of Utah. He was one of the founders of the Utah Minority Bar Association. He started the Asian Association of Utah and was instrumental in starting the Utah Asian Festival.

Active in community affairs, Jimi served as President of the Salt Lake Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), was Chairman of the Criminal Law Section of the Utah State Bar, served as Chairman of the Governor's Asian Advisory Council for the State of Utah, and was President of the Utah Minority Bar Association (UMBA).

Among his many awards and honors, Jimi received a lifetime service award from UMBA and the Raymond Uno Award for the advancement of minorities in the profession from the Utah State Bar. UMBA honored Jimi by establishing the Jimi Mitsunaga Excellence in the Law Award which is presented to a member of the Utah State Bar who has excelled in the practice of criminal law or has made a substantial contribution toward the mission and purpose of UMBA.

The Utah Asian Festival is a program of the Asian Association of Utah. The late Governor Scott Matheson had wanted to relocate Southeast Asian refugees from Camp Pendleton in California to Utah. A community coalition and nonprofit agency was formed with Jimi Mitsunaga and others.

The 46th Utah Asian Festival will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM at the Grand Building of the Utah State Fairpark (155 North 1000 West, Salt Lake City). The public is invited to attend and participate.

Jimi Mitsunaga, Esq. Photo by Image from the family

The Utah Minority Bar Association honored its founders in 2011 by "Celebrating 20 Years of Diversity" at their annual dinner. The founders are: Jimi Mitsunaga, Raymond Uno, Robert Archuleta, Narda Beas-Nordellm, Solomon Chacon, Robert Flores, Glenn Iwasaki, Tyrone Medley, Dane Nolan, Danny Quintana, William Thorne, Jr., Thuan Tran. Phil Uipi, James Esparza, Michael Martinez, Steven Payton, Glinda Ware Langston, Ken Hisatake, and Robert Booker.

Jimi was married to Barbara Keiko Mitsunaga, who preceded him in death. Barbara worked with him in his law practice. They had moved to Henderson, Nevada, after retiring.

Jimi Mitsunaga was a hero for the Asian American community and the legal community of Utah. He was a leader who worked hard to improve life for his fellow beings.

[Reference: www.utahminoritybar.org; https://utahasianfestival.org/; Jimi Mitsunaga obituary]