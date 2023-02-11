Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

S. F. Mori

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSqdH_0kkHBCyd00
IN-N-OUT SignPhoto byImage is author's

It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.

There is inside seating in the restaurant, but the drive thru is especially busy at this location.

Many people agree that IN-N-OUT is a place where you can get good hamburgers for a reasonable price. Some might compare them to char-grilled hamburgers at higher priced restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhcw9_0kkHBCyd00
IN-N-OUT Drive ThruPhoto byImage is author's

IN-N-OUT Burgers started as a drive-thru hamburger stand in California, in 1948.

Harry Snyder was from Baldwin Park, California. He served in World War II and later worked with a catering company. He was interested in having a business. He met and married a woman named Esther. They moved back to Baldwin Park and opened their first restaurant across the street from the home where Harry grew up. Esther did the accounting for the business.

Three years later they opened a second restaurant in Covina, California. Their operation was a small Southern California chain until the 1970s. The family managed the first restaurants to ensure good quality. The chain had 18 restaurants when Harry Snyder died in 1976. His son Rich Snyder became the company president in 1976 at the age of 24 with his brother Guy becoming vice president. They had both worked in the business from a young age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J0Qg_0kkHBCyd00
Quality you can taste signPhoto byImage is author's

They opened their first restaurant outside of Southern California in 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After 20 years under the leadership of Rich Snyder, the chain had grown to 93 restaurants.

After the 93rd store had been opened in Fresno, California, Rich Snyder and four other passengers died in the crash of a charter airplane. Guy Snyder became president of the company for six years until he died in 1999. Esther took over as president. After she died in 2006 at the age of 86, Mark Taylor because president. He was their former vice president of operations and the first non-family member to be president.

The current president and owner of IN-N-OUT is Lynsi Snyder, who became president in 2010. She is Guy's daughter and the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder.

IN-N-OUT is a good restaurant where you get good quality and good value.


[Reference website: https://www.in-n-out.com/]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# eating# dining out# hamburgers# restaurants

Comments / 9

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
2K followers

More from S. F. Mori

Some Emails Should Be Deleted Without A Response

Legitimate company names are being used by scammers. Scammers and fraudsters must think the general public is stupid to fall victim to them. They are smart enough to make their email scams look legitimate. Beware and look for the clues that it is a scam if anything suspicious is received.

Read full story
4 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Rumbi Island Grill Serves Hawaiian Food in Utah

Rumbi Island Grill has their corporate headquarters in Midvale, Utah. There is a Rumbi Island Grill located in downtown Salt Lake City at 358 South 700 East. There are a dozen other Utah locations as well as some Rumbi Island Grill restaurants in Idaho and Arizona.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Sushi Gala in Japan Town, Los Angeles, California

Sushi Gala is a restaurant located just inside one of the entrances to the Japanese Village Plaza in what is called Little Tokyo or the Japan Town section of Los Angeles. The plaza is at 335 East 2nd Street. Sushi Gala is at 103 Japanese Village Plaza.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Season Thai is a Neighborhood Restaurant in Orange County, California

Season Thai is the name of a neighborhood Thai restaurant which is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30486 Avenida De Las Banderas, Suite C. They have dine in, take out, and delivery services. Orders may be placed online for deliveries by Grubhub and Doordash.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Kyoto Poke and Ramen Restaurant is located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Poke is generally small pieces of raw or seared fish served as an appetizer or a meal. It may be served on a bowl of rice with vegetables added. Tuna is often used, but other types of fish may be served as Poke.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

TODOS SANTOS is a Mexican Restaurant in Orange County

Mexican food has long been popular in the United States. There are Mexican restaurants in almost every town throughout the country. They come in all types from fast food restaurants to fancy, high end restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"

A Racial Lynching in Utah Exhibit is going on from now through Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Marriott Library on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The University Library has an exhibition program which provides space for student work and campus research to be shared with the larger community.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Luna Grill Serves Mediterranean Food in Orange County, California

Luna Grill is a restaurant which has locations in California and Texas. They offer Mediterranean food from fresh ingredients. Their philosophy is to serve healthy food and to let people enjoy real food.

Read full story
4 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Happy Oasis is a Japanese Restaurant in Orange County, California

It serves sushi and more in Rancho Santa Margarita. Japanese restaurants are plentiful in the United States and especially so in California. One which specializes in sushi rolls and gyoza dumplings is located in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The address is 30451 Avenida de las Flores.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

A Lunar New Year Celebration Was Held At The White House

An event held at the White House in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Lunar New Year was hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. It was for the occasion of celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. It was a chance to honor Asian Americans and to celebrate diversity in the United States of America.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Eating out is a favorite pastime for many people throughout the world. Couples, families, and individuals regularly dine out rather than cooking at home. There is no shortage of good restaurants which cater to people wanting to enjoy good food in a pleasant atmosphere.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, California

Many people do Love Sushi. The rice and raw fish paired together called sushi have become very popular among people around the world. Originally a Japanese dish, it has now gained universal appeal. There are many varieties of sushi, some with raw fish and other types with fully cooked ingredients.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy

Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, California

There is a Selma's Chicago Pizzeria located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30461 Avenida de las Flores, Suite B. There are also locations in nearby Ladera Ranch and in San Juan Capistrano not far from the Mission.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Kools Clothing Store is at The Japanese Village Plaza Mall in Los Angeles, California

It is an interesting store with many items for sale. Visitors who go to the Japanese Village Plaza Mall (Japan Town or Little Tokyo) in Los Angeles will find many restaurants and businesses to patronize. There are also gift shops with various items mainly related to Japanese culture and art.

Read full story
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

The Stand Sells Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and More

The name of the hamburger and sandwich restaurant is The STAND. It is in a strip mall in Rancho Santa Margarita at 22342 El Paseo Plaza, Suite 1. They are open from 11 AM to 9 PM on Sundays through Thursdays and until 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Japanese Village Plaza Mall is a Nice Place to Visit in Los Angeles, California

The Japanese Village Plaza Mall in Los Angeles is a place to celebrate diversity and culture. That area is called Japan Town or Little Tokyo. There are many shops, restaurants, and stores as well as The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in that area.

Read full story
3 comments
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Flame Broiler Has the Flavors of Korean Food

Young Lee is the founder of the Flame Broiler Restaurants. He wanted to serve the kind of food which he would be proud to feed his own family. He had a passion to make healthy food available to everyone. It is a family-owned business which now has many franchisees.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy