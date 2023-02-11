Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru

IN-N-OUT Sign Photo by Image is author's

It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.

There is inside seating in the restaurant, but the drive thru is especially busy at this location.

Many people agree that IN-N-OUT is a place where you can get good hamburgers for a reasonable price. Some might compare them to char-grilled hamburgers at higher priced restaurants.

IN-N-OUT Drive Thru Photo by Image is author's

IN-N-OUT Burgers started as a drive-thru hamburger stand in California, in 1948.

Harry Snyder was from Baldwin Park, California. He served in World War II and later worked with a catering company. He was interested in having a business. He met and married a woman named Esther. They moved back to Baldwin Park and opened their first restaurant across the street from the home where Harry grew up. Esther did the accounting for the business.

Three years later they opened a second restaurant in Covina, California. Their operation was a small Southern California chain until the 1970s. The family managed the first restaurants to ensure good quality. The chain had 18 restaurants when Harry Snyder died in 1976. His son Rich Snyder became the company president in 1976 at the age of 24 with his brother Guy becoming vice president. They had both worked in the business from a young age.

Quality you can taste sign Photo by Image is author's

They opened their first restaurant outside of Southern California in 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After 20 years under the leadership of Rich Snyder, the chain had grown to 93 restaurants.

After the 93rd store had been opened in Fresno, California, Rich Snyder and four other passengers died in the crash of a charter airplane. Guy Snyder became president of the company for six years until he died in 1999. Esther took over as president. After she died in 2006 at the age of 86, Mark Taylor because president. He was their former vice president of operations and the first non-family member to be president.

The current president and owner of IN-N-OUT is Lynsi Snyder, who became president in 2010. She is Guy's daughter and the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder.

IN-N-OUT is a good restaurant where you get good quality and good value.