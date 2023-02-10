The Stand Sells Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and More

In Rancho Santa Margarita, California

The Stand Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

The name of the hamburger and sandwich restaurant is The STAND. It is in a strip mall in Rancho Santa Margarita at 22342 El Paseo Plaza, Suite 1. They are open from 11 AM to 9 PM on Sundays through Thursdays and until 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are over a dozen locations of The STAND in Southern California. Other The STAND restaurants are located in: Encino, Calabasas, Century City, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Pasadena, Irvine, Newport Beach, North Hollywood, San Juan Capistrano, Westlake Village, Tustin, and Valencia. Coming soon are locations in Chino Hills and Long Beach. There is also one in Woodland Hills, Texas.

It is a good place to get hamburgers and sandwiches of many different variations plus salads and fries. Their food is delicious but a bit pricey for those who are used to paying the prices at McDonald's or In-N-Out.

The Stand Restaurant Interior Photo by Image is author's

Their varieties of burgers include: STAND BURGER, BYO BURGER (Build Your Own), ABC BURGER, THE ONION STACK, BIG BLUE, FALAFEL BURGER (Vegetarian), and ULTIMATE EGG. The choices for the meat portion are BEEF. TURKEY, CHICKEN, FALAFEL (VEGETARIAN), and IMPOSSIBLE (VEGETARIAN).

Their choices in sandwiches (which they call STANDWICHES) are: BBQ BRISKET ON A PRETZEL ROLL, SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE, GRAND STAND TURKEY, SEARED AHI TUNA SANDWICH 2.0, TUNA SALAD ON A PRETZEL ROLL, SOUTHWEST CHICKEN, BUFFALO CHICKEN, and CHICKEN CLUB.

There are various bun choices as well.

The Stand Cup Photo by Image is author's

In addition to burgers and sandwiches, they have wraps, salads, hot dogs, desserts, and beverages. They have kids' meals available and take online orders.

The STAND restaurants are interested in providing GREAT FOOD and GREAT SERVICE.

[Reference Website: https://www.thestand.com/]