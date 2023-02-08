Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, California

Located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Poke Bowlz Photo by Image is author's

Poke bowls are not new to people who have lived or possibly visited Hawaii, but they have been a relatively new addition to the restaurant scene on the mainland of the United States. There are a number of newer restaurants which specialize in the poke bowls.

Poke is raw fish such as sashimi (tuna and salmon). The poke bowls generally have either raw fish or could have some cooked items such as chicken, shrimp, and tofu. The fish, meat, and vegetables are served over a bowl of white or brown rice or noodles. Vegetables such as green or red cabbage, cucumbers, edamame, red or green onions, and possibly others are used.

Poke Bowlz was founded in 2017 by Michael and Hanna Son, who are natives of Orange County, California. They have a goal to provide the best dining experience for their customers. They aim to bring a fresh and healthy approach to food which can be prepared quickly.

Their menu offers ingredients and flavors from Hawaiian, Japanese, and Korean cuisines. It is an interesting and tasty experience to have poke bowls.

You might want to try the favorite of the owners which is said to be the garlic ponzu and Korean spicy pork poke bowls.

The location of Poke Bowlz in Rancho Santa Margarita is 30642 Santa Margarita Parkway. There is also a location at Ladera Ranch. They are open from 11 am to 9 pm from Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Poke Bowlz Restaurant Sign Photo by Image is author's

[Reference website: https://www.pokebowlz.com]