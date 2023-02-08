Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, California

They have homemade ice cream made fresh daily

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Photo by Image is author's

Although Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was started in Youngstown, Ohio, in the summer of 1945, they have expanded to various other areas throughout the United States. Alice Handel was serving ice cream from her husband's gas station in the beginning. She used some ice cream recipes and fresh fruit which was picked from her own backyard.

Handel's still makes their ice cream fresh each day. They have now expanded their menu to 150 flavors of homemade ice cream.

The ice cream stores have become a favorite. They are now franchising and were named one of the best 500 franchises of 2020 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

The original ice cream stand is still located in Youngstown, Ohio. It has been called "The Busiest Ice Cream Stand in America" by Ohio Restaurant News. [from the website]

Handel's Ice Cream Signs Photo by Image is author's

Handel's Ice Cream now operates in ten states, which include Ohio, California, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Arizona Nevada Texas, and Utah. They have 75 corporate and franchise stores.

There are several stores in the Orange County area of California. One located in Rancho Santa Margarita is at 30622 Santa Margarita Parkway. There is one at 23615 El Toro Road in Lake Forest. The store in Irine is at 13786c Jamboree Road. There is a location at 28121 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel. They are open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Handel's Ice Cream stores are providing good ice cream of many varieties to pleased customers around the United States.

