Salt Lake City, UT

The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day Performances

S. F. Mori

Which are being called A Musical Storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X36l3_0kfJS84G00
Abravanel HallPhoto byImage in the public domain

Salt Lake City offers a wide range of entertainment. Popular events throughout the year are provided by The Utah Symphony where many talented musicians delight audiences. Utahns have the opportunity to celebrate Valentine's Day with a concert by The Utah Symphony which will feature the singer, Storm Large. It is called "A Musical Storm." She is a singer, songwriter, actress, and author.

The Utah Symphony, which was founded in 1940, presents regular performances as well as organizing various educational and outreach concerts and tours. They conduct musical performances worldwide. They feature various musical instruments such as violins, flutes, trumpets, and keyboards.

The Utah Symphony concerts in Salt Lake City are generally held at the beautiful venue of Abravanel Hall which is located at 123 West South Temple.

The special pre-Valentine's program is planned for the weekend before Valentine's Day. The Salt Lake City performances will be on Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Tickets range in price from $10.50 to $95.00. There will also be a performance in Ogden on Thursday, February 9.

Storm Large—a finalist in last season’s America’s Got Talent (and longtime singer of Pink Martini)—will captivate you with her dynamic, sultry, powerful voice. Paired with the full sound of the symphony, the incomparable Storm delivers a "love letter" as only she could—bringing her glamour and charisma to our stage with love songs both classic and modern. Hits like I've Got You Under My Skin, Hopelessly Devoted, and It's a Man's Man's Man's World will make this Valentine's Day weekend one to remember! [from the Utah Symphony website]

This is an opportunity for residents of the area to enjoy beautiful music from the renowned Utah Symphony and the singing voice of Storm Large.

[Website: https://utahsymphony.org]

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
