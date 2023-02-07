Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of Utah

Now playing A Distinct Society

University of Utah in Salt Lake City Photo by Image is author's

The play, A Distinct Society, by Kareem Fahmy and directed by Giovanna Sardelli is playing at the Pioneer Memorial Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the University of Utah campus. It has been running from January 27 and will end on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Times for the play are Monday through Thursday at 7 pm, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and a Saturday afternoon matinee at 2 pm which will be ASL interpreted.

The play is a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The story is about separated families who meet at a library which is built atop the U.S./Canada border. Fahmy tells the story of five people. They are from different countries and different cultures. They must choose between saving themselves or breaking the law. They need to try and understand each other in the process. Love and human connection are able to prevail amidst the problems they face together.

There is a warning that the play does contain strong language.

The Simmons Pioneer Theatre Company is a professional theatre located on the University of Utah campus. They produce seven plays during the season from September through May. They are widely aclaimed and have performed Broadway musicals as well as classics.

The Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre is located at 300 S 1400 E, Salt Lake City.

Ticket prices for A Distinct Society are from $35 or $46 depending on the date of the performance and location of the seats. The show has received good reviews.

Presenting sponsor for the play is the Lawrence T. and Janet T. Dee Foundation.

[Website: www.pioneertheatre.org]