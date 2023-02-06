Salt Lake City, UT

Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

S. F. Mori

It has interesting exhibits and experiences for children and adults

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6Szf_0keIXwUw00
Clark PlanetariumPhoto byImage is author's

Residents of Utah and visitors to the state would enjoy time spent at the Clark Planetarium. Not far from Temple Square, it is located at 110 South 400 West in downtown Salt Lake City at the Gateway Entertainment Complex.

The Clark Planetarium has 10,000 square feet of exhibit space as well as two theatres where featured films are shown. The museum exhibits are open seven days a week from 10 AM to 7 PM. Admission to the Planetarium is free.

There is a charge for the films at the Hansen Dome Theatre and the Northrup Grumman IMAX Theatre. Adults and anyone over 13 are $9 with children 3-12 at $7. Children 2 and under and Planetarium members are free. Group discounts are available for groups with twenty or more.

Some films being shown at the Planetarium are: Angkar: Lost Empire of Cambodia in 3D, Birth of Planet Earth, and Big Astronomy.

There are many interesting exhibits as well as cosmic light shows (laser shows) which play in the evenings on the weekends.

It is possible to get to the Planetarium by using public transportation. There is also convenient underground parking available in the Gateway's South Parking Garage. The rates are reasonable with a validation coupon from the Planetarium which may be used for reduced rates.

The experience of visiting the Clark Planetarium is sure to be interesting and educational. They also have an excellent science gift store.

The Clark Planetarium is an interactive museum which offers a great way to learn. It is a place which may be enjoyed year round.

[Website: clarkplanetarium.org]

