So Many Utah Kids Are Suffering From Hunger Each Day

Organizations and individuals are trying to help

Billboard in Salt Lake City Photo by Image is author's

Most people in Utah seem to live comfortable lives where they have a place to live and food to eat. It is well known that there are a large number of homeless people in the state who are trying to exist without a home or food. They are having to beg for food to sustain themselves. It is not an easy life to be homeless. Food is essential to life.

There are a large number of people, especially children, who are not homeless but who are hungry each day without enough food provided for them. There appears to be a disproportionate amount of Black and Brown children who are suffering from hunger.

There are some national organizations which are trying to help children and families in the United States who do not have adequate food for their daily needs. Some of these organizations are: No Kid Hungry, Catholic Relief Services, Love to the Rescue, and My Care among others.

An organization working to alleviate hunger is: feedingAmerica.org. They have reported about hungry kids in Utah: "Jan. 25, 2023, According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 children in Utah face hunger. The problem can only get worse with inflation, the housing crisis, and rising food costs."

Organizations working specifically to alleviate hunger in Utah are Utahns Against Hunger and the Utah Food Bank, which has established an after-school program which includes feeding children. These centers are set up at local elementary schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, and community centers. They have been preparing and providing nearly 2,000 meals in Utah each school day.

Hunger is a major issue among children in the United States. There are many individual people and organizations which are willing to help, but the need is very great.

[Reference: https://www.nokidhungry.org/]