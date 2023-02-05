Pizza Pie Cafe Has Several Restaurants in Utah

A place to get pizza and more

Photo by Image is author's

Dining out is a favorite activity of many people. Pizza continues to be a favorite. The Pizza Pie Cafe serves what they call "Real American Pizza." They are family friendly with good food for adults and children alike.

Matt Smith grew up working in a pizza restaurant after his father opened The Pizza House on Main Street in Delta, Utah, in 1982. It was in a small renovated house. Matt's father developed a slow rising pizza dough which they use today at Pizza Pie Cafe.

Matt studied about pizza by reading trade magazines and going to trade shows. He said he knew after reading "Pizza Tiger," a story about Tom Monaghan and Domino's, that he wanted to own pizza a restaurant. He worked at several pizza restaurants which included "The Brick Oven" (formerly Heaps) by the Brigham Young University (BYU) campus in 1991. He met his wife there.

The couple married and moved to Rexburg, Idaho, in 2003 and took over an abandoned pizza shop which was located across the street from BYU-Idaho. It was named Craigo's.

They moved to another location in Rexburg in 2005. They became Pizza Pie Cafe and expanded to other locations in Idaho and several in Utah.

The Pizza Pie Cafes have a wide variety of Pizza as well as a Salad Bar, Pasta Bar, Dessert Pizza, and Gluten Free Pizza. They have an All-You-Can-Eat price of around $10 for adults, which includes the above items. There is a lower price for children. Drinks are priced separately.

Their varieties of Pizza include: Pesto Veggi, Pepperoni, Hillbilly, Cheese, Hawaiian, Combo, BBQ Chicken, Gluten Free Cheese, Buffalo Wing Thing, Chicken Ranch, Firefighter, Spud-o-licious, Chicken Alfredo, and Breakfast Pizza.

Locations of Pizza Pie Cafe in Utah are in the following cities: Clinton, Highland, Layton, Logan, North Ogden, Orem, Provo, and West Jordan.

Their restaurants are owned and operated locally.

[Website: https://pizzapiecafe.co/]