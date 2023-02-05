Orem, UT

Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese Food

S. F. Mori

Noodles are featured at this restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGy13_0kcszNpH00
Pho King Orem RestaurantPhoto byImage is author's

Asian food has become popular throughout the United States and in the state of Utah. Vietnamese restaurants are quite plentiful within the state. One Vietnamese restaurant featuring the Vietnamese noodle dish called Pho is located in Orem.

Pho King Orem is at 1661 North State Street, not far from the campus of Brigham Young University (BYU). They are open from Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Pho (pronounced fa) is a Vietnamese soup dish which consists of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat (usually beef and sometimes chicken). It is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in homes, on street stalls, and in restaurants throughout the country. Pho is considered to be Veitnam's national dish. The Pho restaurants have since expanded to various parts of the world where Vietnamese restaurants have been established. [From Wikipedia]

Pho is served generally as their main dish at these restaurants, and it is served with a plate of vegetables which are used as a garnish. These usually include Thai basil and bean sprouts with a lime wedge. They may also have cilantro and onions.

The Vietnamese restaurants also serve other Vietnamese and Asian foods. Besides their main dish of Pho, the restaurant Pho King Orem serves Chicken Soup, Fried Rice, Com (steamed rice dish), Bun (rice vermicelli noodle salad), and Lo Mein (egg noodle dish). They also have a variety of appetizers.

Their prices are reasonable with the bowl of Pho at $9.95.

For more information and photos of the restaurant and the food available there, one may search "Pho King Orem" on the Internet and check out their Facebook page.

