Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake City

The Chinese culture of ancient China is featured

Eccles Theater Photo by Image is author's

The George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, at 131 South Main Street, will be the venue for the performances of Shen Yun. The touring show will be at the Eccles Theater for several shows in February 2023.

Some of the adjectives used to describe the Shen Yun production are: beautiful, exquisite, stunning, dramatic, uplifting, fantastic, amazing, classical, vibrant, heavenly, lovely, fabulous, lively, artistic, divine, breathtaking, and exciting.

The show is touted as showing China before communism came to the country. They are presenting various stories and legends of love and loss through the beautiful dances that are performed.

Shen Yun Flyer Photo by Image is author's

The website describes the opening scene of Shen Yun:

The Beauty of Divine Beings Dancing. The gong resounds, the curtain opens, and a heavenly scene is right before your eyes. Fairies emerge from a sea of billowing clouds. Mongolians ride on horseback across grasslands as vast as the sky. Classic stories of love and loss, of humor and heroic deeds, come to life. You will be amazed by how vibrant, exciting, and profound classical Chinese culture can be. [From the website]

Traditional Chinese culture is presented through dance and music with an orchestra playing.

A group of Chinese artists came together in 2006 in New York with the idea to revive the best of China's cultural heritage. They have now been performing around the world for a decade to sold-out audiences.

The Shen Yun shows at the Eccles Theater will be from Tuesday, February 21, to Saturday, February 25, 2023. The times vary by date but are listed at the Eccles tickets website. For those who can afford the ticket prices, this is an excellent and entertaining show which teaches about culture and history.

[Reference: www.shenyun.com; https://www.boxofficeticketsales.com/george-s-and-dolores-dore-eccles-theater]