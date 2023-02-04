Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in Virginia

Celebrating Chinese culture and heritage

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit Photo by Image is author's

Chinese New Year is celebrated throughout the United States by various groups interested in preserving the Chinese culture and heritage. The Chinese Lunar New Year for 2023 was on January 22, but events are held around that period to celebrate.

The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20 each year.

This year 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. The animals represented in the Chinese Zodiac come around once every twelve years.

Lunar New Year / Pentagon City Photo by Image is flyer for the event

The weekend of February 4 and 5, 2023, offers a chance for residents or visitors in the Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas to attend Lunar New Year's Celebrations. These two are in Virginia this weekend, and others may be happening as well.

Saturday, February 4, from 1 to 5 pm will be a Lunar New Year's celebration held in Arlington, Virginia, at the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. The event will take place at the Metro level, Dining Pavilion. There will be traditional music and dance performances which will include a Lion Dance and Dragon Parade.

Lunar New Year Celebration Poster Photo by Image is of the event poster

A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration will be held to ring in the year of the Rabbit on Sunday, February 5, in Springfield, Virginia, from 1 to 4 pm. It is at the Springfield Town Center. There will be traditional musical and dance performances. They will also have displays and giveaways.

Both events to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year and Chinese culture are open to the public.

This is an opportunity for people to celebrate and to learn about diversity.