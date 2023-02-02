Park City, UT

Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, Utah

S. F. Mori

They have a wide variety of interesting merchandise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DA1uK_0kZWS2lP00
Dugins West RestaurantPhoto byImage by author

Strolling down the Main Street in Park City, Utah, is a pleasant activity for tourists and locals alike. There are many restaurants and shops which are welcoming to visitors.

A popular store at 425 Main Street was opened in 1984 by Robert Dugins. It is in the heart of the historic old town.

Robert grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in a family of retailers. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1974 and moved out west. He traveled to South Lake Tahoe where he worked in a ski shop and enjoyed skiing on his days off. He stayed there for ten years. He moved to Park City, Utah, in 1984 and opened his first retail t-shirt store.
The following year he opened his second store on Main Street. He opened another store on Main Street in 1989 and kept all three stores through the Winter Olympics in 2002. His wife Linda retired from teaching elementary school in 2013, and they now work at Dugins West as a team.

Dugins West sells an extensive line of Park City logo clothing such as tee shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and hats including a large selection of Park City baseball caps. They carry clothing for men, women, juniors, kids, toddlers, and infants. They have books, toys, and games. as well.

They also carry many souvenir and gift items besides clothing as well as Utah's own products such as honey and candy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qec4r_0kZWS2lP00
Main Street in Park City, UtahPhoto byImage is author's

The website for Dugins West welcomes people to come to their store. You may get a glimpse in their store by visiting the website.

Dugins West is a fun store to visit on Main Street in Park City. There is sure to be something for everyone there, including souvenirs and gifts.

[Website: https://www.duginswest.com]

