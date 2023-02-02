Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah

Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties

Eating at Tsunami is a treat Photo by Image is author's

Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.

Kris Bodeen and Scott Coulter were sushi chefs who opened the first Tsunami Restaurant in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City in 2002. They shared their own sushi creations along with other Asian dishes.

Although the Sugar House location is no longer in operation, there are three Tsunami Restaurants located in the Salt Lake Valley and one in Lehi.

Their website states:

Now with four locations serving upscale casual fare to food lovers from Utah and beyond, Tsunami is the place to go for a night out with friends or family, a business lunch, or to celebrate a momentous occasion. We are dedicated to procuring the freshest, finest quality ingredients available and pair our delicious cuisine with professional service in a relaxing and enjoyable dining environment.

Their four locations are:

1059 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

7628 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale

10722 River Front Parkway, South Jordan

1616 West Traverse Parkway, Lehi

The restaurants are open Tuesdays thru Thursdays from 11:30 am to 9 pm, Fridays from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Saturdays from 12 pm to 9:30 pm. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Sushi Rolls Photo by Image is author's

Sushi rolls have become very popular at Japanese restaurants. There are a wide variety of sushi rolls which sushi chefs might create on their own. Tsunami has a wide menu with many choices of Japanese foods.

Tsunami Restaurants have become a good place to get Japanese food in Utah.

[Website: https://www.tsunamiutah.com/]