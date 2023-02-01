Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food

S. F. Mori

There are three locations in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHKmS_0kYCLoFY00
Ombu Korean BBQ RestaurantPhoto byImage is author's

Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah.

Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.

Since it is all-you-can-eat, there is a charge for each member of the party. It is not allowed to share meals as in traditional restaurants. It is a reasonable price of around $20 per person for an excellent meal with a lot of variety.

Patrons to Ombu Grill are greeted by a friendly staff. They are seated at tables which have cooking unit grills where the customers may cook their own food. There is a menu of around 50 items from which to choose. They have a wide selection of meat, seafood, and vegetables as well as gluten free choices and dessert.

Most of the food comes raw and ready to cook. There are also some menu items which are cooked by the chefs in the kitchen such as a whole fish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdK4O_0kYCLoFY00
Ombu Grill Korean BBQ RestaurantPhoto byImage is author's

Ombu Grill now has two restaurants in Salt Lake County and one in Utah County.

The three Utah locations of the Ombu Grill Restaurants are:
1438 South State Street, Salt Lake City (801-484-4848)
6930 South State Street, Midvale (801-561-3577}
147 North State Street, Orem (801-224-6667)

They are open for business daily from 11 am to 10 pm. Although they are currently not taking online reservations, they will take reservations over the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Dp0q_0kYCLoFY00
Inside Ombu GrillPhoto byImage is author's

For anyone who enjoys Asian food and particularly Korean BBQ, Ombu Grill is recommended. Their reviews are mostly excellent.

[Reference: www.utahombugrill.com]

