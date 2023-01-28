Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film Festival

He was in Park City, Utah, for the festivities

Randall Park Speaking on a Panel Photo by Image is author's

Participating on a panel discussion in Park City

The Sundance Film Festival was started in August 1978 as the Utah/US Film Festival to attract more filmmakers to Utah. It was founded by Sterling Van Wagenen, who was head of Robert Redford’s company Wildwood, and John Earle of the Utah Film Commission. [Wikipedia]

With Robert Redford’s name attached to the Sundance Film Festival, it has been a popular yearly festival which is held in Park City, Utah. It has highlighted hundreds of independent films and attracted famous people to Park City.

The dates for the Sundance Film Festival for 2023 were January 19 through January 29.

Many different groups of actors, filmmakers, and other interested persons gathered for the Sundance Film Festival. Asian American actors, filmmakers, nonprofit organizations, government leaders, and supporters from the Asian American community were in attendance.

One of the prominent Asian American actors who participated was Randall Park. He was on a panel to share his experiences and expertise.

He is an American actor, comedian, and writer who may be best known for his role as the father in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat which ran from 2015–2020. He was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016.

Park was born on March 23, 1974, in Los Angeles, California, to immigrants from Korea. He graduated from Hamilton High School in the humanities magnet program and went on to attend UCLA in 1993. He became interested in acting while at UCLA where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a master's degree.

In 2021, it was announced that Park would be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy series Blockbuster. Park’s directorial debut, Shortcomings, premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Randall Park is a personable actor who added to the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.