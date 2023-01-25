The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, Utah

BYU Dancers will perform at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

BYU Swan Lake Program Photo by Image is author's

People who live near Salt Lake City will have an opportunity this weekend to attend a ballet performance by students from the Brigham Young University (BYU) ballet program.

BYU has an outstanding Fine Arts Program which includes many different types of dancing. Several dance performances will be presented at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located downtown at 60 North Temple.

One of the major dance forms is Ballet. The top BYU Ballet dance groups are BYU Theatre Ballet and Ballet Showcase. These students recently performed the ballet, Swan Lake, on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, to sold-out audiences. They will bring the show to Salt Lake City.

The BYU performances for Swan Lake were restaged and choregraphed by Ashley Parov, Kallie Hatch, Hilary Wolfley, and Amy Jex.

Swan Lake Program from BYU Photo by Image is author's

Some of the parts were double cast for the Provo performances. Dancers in the various main roles include:

Prince Siegfried: Gordon Felisina

Von Rothbart: Jared Cordova

Odette: Isabella Mudrick and Alex Marshall Hatch

Odile: Brooklyn Lambert and Mira Larsen

The BYU student ballet dancers will perform the ballet, Swan Lake, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7 pm.

Tickets are sold for various sections within the theatre but are not specific reserved seats.

This is an opportunity to see professional type performances of the various dance and arts programs from BYU at a Salt Lake City location. Interested persons are invited to attend the various events of the BYU Winterfest 2023 in Salt Lake City from January 20 through March 11. There will be dance ensemble and musical performances.

Information is at the website about this ballet show and other events which are taking place at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

[Website: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/events/byu-winterfest-2023?cache=no&lang=eng]