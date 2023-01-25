J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

Hot dogs are a favorite fast food for many

J. Dawgs Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog.

A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.

J. Dawgs is a hot dog restaurant with a number of locations in Utah. They are located in Salt Lake City, Provo, Lehi, Logan, Spanish Fork, Orem, Midvale, and Hill Air Force Base with one coming soon to Riverdale.

The Salt Lake City locations are at 50 East South Temple and at the University of Utah as well as some concession areas.

They have J. Dawg Concessions at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Lavell Edwards Stadium at BYU in Provo, the Maverik Stadium in Logan, Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, American First Field in Sandy, and Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Hot dogs are often associated with sports and with young people which makes their locations viable.

Their menu consists of dawgs (Polish or beef), Fries, and Drinks. They tout their condiments (onion, sauerkraut, banana peppers, jalapenos, pickles) and special sauce.

The website states:

These aren't your run-of-the-mill ingredients. We take our dawgs seriously. That means all-natural meat, a homemade sauce that's been in our family for a couple of generations, and locally baked buns made fresh every single day.

J. Dawgs is a place to try or patronize for those who like hot dogs (dawgs).

[Reference Website: www.jdawgs.com]