Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film Festival

They traveled to Park City, Utah
Randall Park (born March 23, 1974) is an American actor, comedian, and writer, who is best known for his role as Louis Huang in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat (2015–2020), for which he was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series award in 2016. [Wikipedia]
Park was born in Los Angeles, California, to Korean immigrants. He attended UCLA and received a bachelor's degree in English. He later completed a master's degree in Asian American Studies.
He has had an extensive career in acting and comedy. He is slated to star in an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.
Ally Maki Matsumura (who goes by the stage name of Ally Maki) was born on December 29, 1986, in Kirkland, Washington. She is an American actress and model. She played Jess Kato in the TBS comedy series Wrecked and was the voice of Giggle McDimples in Toy Story 4. [Wikipedia]
She was scouted by a talent agent in Seattle at the age of 14. She has had appearances in various films and on television.
Asian Americans were just one of many groups which enjoyed the festivities and the films presented in Park City.
The Sundance Film Festival was a chance for people from around the world to gather and learn. Many films were presented for the enjoyment of those who attended.
