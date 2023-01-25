Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film Festival

They traveled to Park City, Utah

The Drive to Park City Photo by Image is author's

The weather cooperated for the most part, and the drive to Park City, Utah, from Salt Lake City for the Sundance Film Festival was mostly pleasant and safe. Many people stayed in Park City to enjoy the festivities, activities, and films which were available.

Among the many groups which gathered in Park City were Asian Americans from across the United States. They held socials and had panel discussions where they could learn about the film industry. Asian American actors, filmmakers, and community leaders shared experiences, challenges, and insights of being involved in the film industry. Some of their films were shown.

Some well-known Asian American actors and actresses joined in the festivities. They were dressed warm and were prepared for the cold weather of winter in Park City. Among the actors were Randall Park and Ally Maki. Another actor with a prominent part was Daniel Dae Kim.

Actor Randall Park at Sundance Photo by Image is author's

Randall Park (born March 23, 1974) is an American actor, comedian, and writer, who is best known for his role as Louis Huang in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat (2015–2020), for which he was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series award in 2016.

Park was born in Los Angeles, California, to Korean immigrants. He attended UCLA and received a bachelor's degree in English. He later completed a master's degree in Asian American Studies.

He has had an extensive career in acting and comedy. He is slated to star in an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.

Actress Ally Maki at Sundance Photo by Image is author's

Ally Maki Matsumura (who goes by the stage name of Ally Maki) was born on December 29, 1986, in Kirkland, Washington. She is an American actress and model. She played Jess Kato in the TBS comedy series Wrecked and was the voice of Giggle McDimples in Toy Story 4.

She was scouted by a talent agent in Seattle at the age of 14. She has had appearances in various films and on television.

Asian Americans were just one of many groups which enjoyed the festivities and the films presented in Park City.

The Sundance Film Festival was a chance for people from around the world to gather and learn. Many films were presented for the enjoyment of those who attended.