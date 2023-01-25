Long Beach, CA

Visiting The Queen Mary at Long Beach, California, Is A Worthwhile Experience

S. F. Mori

It is a historic ship from the past

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240scq_0kQxH4mu00
The Queen MaryPhoto byImage is author's

The Queen Mary is set in a beautiful area of California.

The RMS Queen Mary is a British ocean liner which sailed on the North Atlantic Ocean from 1936 to 1967. It was a way to travel in luxury. Airplanes became the popular mode of travel after the ship had given many years of service, The Queen Mary operated for its last few years at a loss.

The Queen Mary started on its final cruise on October 31, 1967, and arrived in Long Beach, California, on December 9, 1967. The ship has been docked since that time in the Southern California city of Long Beach and has become a tourist attraction.

Tours were regularly available aboard The Queen Mary for visitors to see the majestic ship. It later became a floating hotel which is a local attraction, an event and wedding venue, and home to world-class restaurants.

The Queen Mary is not currently open for the regular hotel, dining, meetings, weddings, socials, and events which were common there. Their operations were suspended due to COVID. They request that people keep checking their website to see when normal operations will resume and when they are able to take reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sXmm_0kQxH4mu00
The area of Long Beach where The Queen Mary is dockedPhoto byImage is author's
If you visit the Queen Mary website, you will see a notice as of January 25, 2023, that says:
THE QUEEN MARY IS NOW OFFERING LIMITED FREE PUBLIC TOURS. You must register to participate in a free tour. Tour information is available HERE. [Clicking takes you to a City of Long Beach website where tours may be reserved.]

Clicking the X on that notice will give the visitor information on the normal operations of The Queen Mary.

If you are traveling to or visiting the Long Beach area, it might be fun and interesting to visit The Queen Mary. It takes visitors back to the past.

[Reference: https://queenmary.com; Wikipedia]

