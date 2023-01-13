O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, Utah

They also have a Salt Lake City location

O'Shucks Bar and Grill Photo by Image by author

Residents of and visitors to Park City, Utah, will find a variety of restaurants on Main Street. There are many choices. They are very busy especially on weekends.

O'Shucks Bar and Grill has a restaurant at 427 Main Street. That location has been in business for twenty-six years. It is said to be a favorite of locals.

The other O'Shucks restaurant in Park City is at 8178 Gorgoza Pines Road. It is open daily from 11:30 am to 12 midnight.

Customers of O'Shucks enjoy their burgers, beer battered fish and chips, Reuben sandwiches, fish tacos, and other menu items.

The O'Shucks Restaurant Group now has four locations with one in Salt Lake City and a new breakfast restaurant.

The third location is at 22 East 100 South in downtown Salt Lake City. That restaurant is across the street from The City Creek Center, a popular mall. It is called O'Shucks and Ahh Sushi. They have various types of sushi and Japanese grill food along with the burgers and wings popular at their other locations. They are open daily from 5 pm to 9 pm.

There is a new restaurant in the O'Shucks family which is a breakfast place called b&D's in the Pinebrook area of Park City. Their breakfast hours are from 7 am to 2 pm.

O'Shucks, Ahh Sushi in Salt Lake City and b&D's serve families and those under twenty-one years of age. They have expanded menus with a lot of variety.

Main Street in Park City, Utah Photo by Image is author's

Park City's historic Main Street is home to many fine eating establishments where people may get almost any type of food.

[Website: https://www.oshucks-ahhsushi.com/]