Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Museum of Fine Arts Photo by (Image is author's)

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts (UMFA) is located on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Culture and visual arts are on display for patrons to enjoy. The Marcia and John Price Museum Building is located at 410 Campus Center Drive. It is near the Rice Eccles Stadium.

There is parking available (both free and pay). The museum is also accessible by public transit on the bus or TRAX.

They are open most days from 10 am to 5 pm and are closed on Mondays. The website may be checked for hours each day and for holiday closings as well as other information.

There is normally a charge for admission. The prices are $17.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors and for youth from ages 6-18. It is free for children ages 0-5. UMFA members, U of U students, staff, and faculty, students at public Utah universities, active duty military families, and Utah Horizon/EBT/WIC cardholders are free.

Bank of America cardholders are free on the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) every month.

There are free days for anyone on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of the month. This is provided by support from the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP) and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums/National Endowment for the Arts.

Individuals and families are invited to visit and enjoy the museum. Group tours are available. UMFa provides a good opportunity for children and adults to experience and learn more about art.

