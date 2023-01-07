Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, Utah
S. F. Mori
Culture and visual arts are displayed
There is parking available (both free and pay). The museum is also accessible by public transit on the bus or TRAX.
There are free days for anyone on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of the month. This is provided by support from the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP) and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums/National Endowment for the Arts.
Individuals and families are invited to visit and enjoy the museum. Group tours are available. UMFa provides a good opportunity for children and adults to experience and learn more about art.
