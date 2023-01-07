501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, Utah

It is located right on historic Main Street

Main Street in Park City Photo by Image is author's

Park City has become a tourist destination for skiing and other Winter sports as well as for Summer activities. It is a beautiful area of Utah which was once a mining town.

Dining out in Park City is a popular activity for locals, tourists, and for people in the Salt Lake and Utah County areas. Many restaurants are extremely busy on weekends with reservations hard to get at times.

One of the many restaurants located right on the historic Main Street is 501 On Main. They have beautiful dining rooms which have been renovated.

They serve starters to share which include: Bruscetta, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Shrimp Cocktail, and Avocado Toast. They also have on their menu: Soups and Salads, Burgers and Sandwiches, and a variety of Main Dish Entrees of Fish, Chicken, Pasta, Pot Roast, and Steak.

Their menu includes gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian choices with many locally sourced ingredients. They have seasonal menu items available at various times.

501 On Main Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

There are also alcoholic beverages available such as wine, beer, and cocktails.

A family-owned business, 501 On Main is located conveniently in the downtown area of Park City. They have been operating for the past ten years.

501 On Main is open on Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 9 pm with an all day menu. They are open on Saturdays and Sundays for Brunch from 10 am to noon. Then they are open for the all day menu from 12 pm to 9 pm.

501 On Main Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

For visitors to Park City or residents of the area, 501 On Main is a restaurant where dining out is pleasant experience.

[Reference website: www.501onmain.com]