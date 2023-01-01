Enjoy The Beautiful Sunrise Which Blesses The World

Nature gives us beauty on most mornings

Sunrise over the Salt Lake Valley Photo by Image is author's

The past two years have been extremely difficult in some ways. With the COVID pandemic attacking the earth, it was a time of great uncertainly. Many people became ill with the virus while millions died from COVID. It was a time when people could not see loved ones regularly, and life changed in many ways as people were forced to isolate for a period of time.

Restrictions have been lifted to a large degree. People are able to move about freely and to even travel to faraway places. Masks are not seen as much as they had been at the height of the pandemic. Although masks became a controversial matter, most people complied for the sake of safety and consideration. Some people are still wearing masks for the protection of themselves or others, but they are not seen everywhere.

Sunrise Photo by Image is author's

Even during the COVID pandemic, it was recommended that people get outdoors to enjoy nature. People were advised to keep their distance and to avoid crowds as much as possible. They were told that taking walks in their neighborhoods and visiting local parks would be beneficial for their physical and mental health.

Sunrise Photo by Image is author's

The colors of the sunrise are magnificent

Nature still gave us beauty to enjoy throughout the pandemic and now. It provides us with sunrises in the early morning hours and sunsets in the evening, which bring beauty and peace to the soul.

Sunrise Photo by Image is author's

Waking up a little early to see the beautiful sunrise can be a good way to start the day. Nature provides beauty for us each day. Life and nature are here for our enjoyment.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! May it be happy and successful.