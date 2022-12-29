An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

Located in the hills of Salt Lake City, Utah

18th Avenues Home decorated for Christmas Photo by Image is author's

One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.

This year, as in years past, the home is ready for the holidays. It was even decorated during the COVID pandemic when it was as popular as ever or possibly more so as people were restricted in their activities.

Christmas decorations on a home Photo by Image is author's

The 18th Avenue home is usually featured on the television news during the Christmas holidays. The neighbors may not like the fact that the traffic is increased substantially in that normally quiet area as people flock to see the house that is completely decorated for Christmas. It is all decked out for others to see and enjoy.

The owner of the home is Forrest Nunley, who starts in October each year to decorate his home for the holidays. He has named it "Frosty's Winter Wonderland." He puts in all the time, effort, work, and expense to bring enjoyment to others. Sometimes he is outdoors and speaks to people who come to see his decorations.

Some of Mr. Nunley's decorations are from the 1950s, and he adds to them every year.

Taking a ride to the Avenues in Salt Lake City provides a memorable experience of visiting these beautiful decorations. If you live in or around Salt Lake City or are visiting, a trip to see the home is highly recommended. It is a beautiful sight to behold.

[Reference: Story on KSLTV News]

