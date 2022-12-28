A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho Restaurant

A popular Vietnamese restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

There are many Vietnamese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley which serve the popular noodle dish called pho. There is a lot of competition to be named the BEST, but Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City recently received that honor from City Weekly.

City Weekly readers voted Pho Tay Ho as the winner of the BEST PHO 2022 Award!

Popular PHO noodles Photo by Image is author's

The Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant located at 1766 South Main Street in Salt Lake City is in a brick house which has been converted into a pleasant restaurant.

The restaurant was started in 1995. When the owner lost her lease in 2008 in the apartment building where she had her restaurant, she decided to purchase the home which could be a permanent location. She is the cook at the restaurant and is assisted in the business by her daughter.

After the COVID pandemic started, they had to cut their hours of operation. They are currently open most days from 11 am to 3:30 pm for lunch and then from 5 pm to 7:30 pm for dinner. They are closed on Mondays.

Phở (pronounced fa) is a Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat (usually beef) and sometimes chicken. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls, and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish. [Wikipedia]

Pho Tay Ho in Salt Lake City is highly recommended for anyone looking for good Vietnamese food. The fact that they were voted the BEST pho restaurant in the area by City Weekly indicates their popularity.

[Website: www.photayho.com]