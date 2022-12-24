Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken Fingers

There is a popular location in Provo, Utah

Cane's Restaurant in Provo Photo by Image is author's

Todd Graves was a young man with a dream. He became the founder, CEO, Fry Cook, and Cashier of his restaurant which specializes in chicken fingers. Raising Cane's was a single restaurant which was started near a college campus in Louisiana. It has grown to be a fast-growing brand in the United States.

Following the suggestion of his friend, Graves named the original restaurant after his dog, Raising Cane.

They now have a popular location near the college campus of Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah. The address in Provo is 132 West 1230 North. There are also locations throughout the United States, including other locations in Salt Lake County and Weber County in Utah.

Their normal hours of operation are 10:00 am until 12:00 midnight seven days a week.

The opening of the Provo Raising Cane's took place in the summer of 2021. People who had visited the restaurant in other areas lined up on the opening day. The Mayor of Provo and the BYU mascot, Cosmo the Cougar, were on hand for the festivities of the first day of business in Provo.

Being a short distance away from the BYU campus, Raising Cane's is popular with the college students in the area. The restaurant has been placed in many college towns across the country.

The menu of chicken fingers, crinkle fries, and Texas toast is tasty. Although the menu is not extensive, it satisfies the customers who frequent Raising Cane's.

Cane's Restaurant Sign Photo by Image is author's

This relatively new restaurant is becoming a popular place to eat for college students and others who live or visit in the area of Provo and Utah County.

