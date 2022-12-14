The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For Christmas

A popular place in Utah County

People who live in or near Provo, Utah, or who might be visiting the area, may find that going to The Shops at Riverwoods during the Christmas season is a treat. It is not far from Brigham Young University (BYU) in a beautiful area of Utah County.

That whole section is lit up with Christmas lights and decorations to make for a festive mood.

The Shops at Riverwoods has events going on to celebrate the holiday season such as the recent Santa Claus Run. Participants were dressed in Santa suits as they got together to enjoy some fun, recreation, and competition.

Santa Run at the Shops at Riverwoods Photo by Image is author's

The Shops At Riverwoods is located at 4801 North University Avenue in Provo at the base of the Wasatch Mountains near the entrance to Provo Canyon. The Shops at Riverwoods is at the center of the Riverwoods Community, a 120-acre village containing 186,667 square feet of retail space, 143 residences, retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The Shops opened in 1998 with a number of national retailers although some have left. They were purchased in 2009 by Tigriswoods, LLC. The Shops now hosts both local and national retailers. [Wikipedia]

The Shops at Riverwoods at Christmas Photo by Image is author's

The hours of operation for The Shops at Riverwoods are Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 9 pm. Santa visits are available now on Monday through Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm. The visits are free with people able to take their own photos.

The website states: SHOPPING • DINING • LIFESTYLE

The Shops at Riverwoods is set in a peaceful and stylish atmosphere, featuring the area's most unique local boutiques and restaurants nestled among renowned national retailers.

Utah Valley Magazine has named The Shops at Riverwoods as the "Best Shopping Center" for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

There is a lot to enjoy at The Shops at Riverwoods. There are over a dozen food establishments of various types. The Christmas decorations are very beautiful.