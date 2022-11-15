Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah

It is popular for dining out

Chin Wah Restaurant (Image is author's)

A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah.

For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.

The restaurant is open seven days a week and touts their great prices, healthy portions, and family friendly atmosphere. They offer 10 percent off takeout orders.

Chin-Wah offers something for everyone. For those who may prefer not to eat Chinese food, they have several American dishes. They want everyone to have plenty to eat and to leave happy.

Their staff is friendly and courteous. They do their part to make sure that their customers have a wonderful experience dining at Chin-Wah.

The menu states: "Good food, good fortune." They want to offer their patrons both good food and good fortunate with every visit.

There are a large variety of appetizers which include egg rolls, char shu, friend wonton, lettuce wraps, potstickers, shrimp, and crab dishes. They also have noodle soups and chow mein.

A good number of entree choices include various dishes using beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.

Their non-Chinese dishes include American dinners, sandwiches, and salads.

Chin-Wah is located at 849 East 9400 South in Sandy. They open at 11:00 am every day except Sunday when they open at 12:00 noon. They have various closing times which are 8;00 pm on Sunday, 9:00 pm on Monday, 9:30 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with closing at 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

[Reference: search for Chin-Wah restaurant]