Moab, Utah, Has Become A Popular Tourist Destination

The scenery is beautiful

Greetings From Moab Sign (Image is author's)

Being just an approximately four hour drive from Salt Lake City, Moab has become a popular tourist attraction for residents of Utah as well as visitors from around the world. People go there to see the majestic scenery and spectacular beauty of that area as well as to partake in outdoor recreation.

Mountains of Moab (Image is author's)

Moab is the name of the largest city and the county seat of Grand County in eastern Utah. It has been a small town which has grown and gained in popularity as a tourist destination in the western United States.

Moab, Utah (Image is author's)

The town and surrounding areas are popular places for mountain bikers and ATV (all-terrain vehicle) riders as well as hikers or people who just want to enjoy nature.

Downtown Moab and Mountain (Image is author's)

The town is small and quaint with many places to visit and plenty of restaurants to take care of the hungry visitors or residents.

Sun Going Down (Image is author's)

The evenings are beautiful with the blue sky and clouds as darkness comes. The red rock mountains become outlined against the sky.

Hotel Room in Moab (Image is author's)

There are many hotels and resorts in Moab where tourists may stay. They are conveniently located downtown as are many restaurants.

Area outside the town of Moab, Utah (Image is author's)

Some of the area outside of Moab can look quite barren. There is a lot of open space with undeveloped country. There are western movies filmed in the area in and around Moab.

Red rocks and the Colorado River (Image is author's)

The red cliffs and the Colorado River make a picturesque setting. There are outdoor concerts held in that area during the summer.

Many tourists visit Moab and the nearby Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. There are many beautiful places to visit in the area. Travelers who enjoy the outdoors and beautiful scenery would enjoy a trip to Moab, Utah.

