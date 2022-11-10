Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake City

It is located in the Chinatown section

Moon Bakery in Salt Lake City (Image is author's)

Touted as "The First Korean Bakery In Utah," Moon Bakery offers delicious baked goods, desserts, snacks, and shaved ice desserts.

Moon Bakery is located in the Chinatown area of Salt Lake City, Utah, at 3390 South State Street. The shop is inside the mall area across from the indoor entrance to the grocery store. Moon Bakery is one of many Asian businesses in the area.

Korean baked goods include bread, buns, pastries, cakes, and snacks. Although Koreans had some type of steamed bread earlier, bread was not a mainstream staple in Korean diets until the late 1980s when a French type of bread was introduced. [Wikipedia[

The Korean style of buns are soft and sweet. They have some softer bread varieties which do differ from traditional European breads. Korean breads are high in fat and sugar. Some breads which are recommended to try are the Sweet Potato Chestnut Bread and the Mochi Bread. They have buns which have a filling of sweet red beans.

A treat which many people enjoy from Moon Bakery is the bingsoo (shaved ice dessert).

Moon Bakery (Image is author's)

Moon Bakery is open on Monday and Thursday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. They are open on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. They are open on Sundays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. They are closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Their hours may change due to circumstances

People who are interested in Asian foods and who visit the Chinatown area of Salt Lake City could stop in at the Moon Bakery to enjoy some treats. It's a good place to stop after buying groceries or dining out at Chinatown.

