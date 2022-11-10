Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

It is a Chinese restaurant

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant.

The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.

Mandarin Restaurant Decoration (Image is author's)

The Greek-American family of Gregory and Jenny Skedros opened the Mandarin Restaurant in Bountiful, Utah, in January of 1977. Gregory owned Mountain View Pharmacy at the time.

Their five children worked with the parents in the restaurant business. One of the daughters, Angel and her husband Paul now own and operate the restaurant. The family have combined their hard work with warm hospitality and a passion for great food to make the restaurant a success.



Gregory Skedros died in January 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Salt Lake City to immigrant parents from Greece. He graduated in Pharmacy at the University of Utah and served as a U.S. Air Force officer. He and Jenny Pappas were married in 1957 and moved in 1961 to Bountiful where he opened Mountain View Pharmacy. At the age of 50, Gregory decided to open a Chinese restaurant. [From the obituary notice]

Entrance to the Mandarin Restaurant (Image is author's)

The Mandarin Restaurant is considered by many to be the best Chinese restaurant in Utah. They use the freshest ingredients and original sauces. They aim to make eating at their restaurant "an unforgettable dining experience."

They have a unique and varied menu which includes Mongolian pork, spicy cashew chicken, beef with asparagus, and Hunan-braised eggplant among other choices. There are various appetizers, soups, and desserts available.

Mandarin Restaurant has been preparing and serving excellent Chinese food for decades. It continues to be a pleasant experience to dine at the Mandarin.

