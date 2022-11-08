El Charro Is One Of Several Mexican Restaurants In Moab, Utah

There are many places to eat in Moab

El Charro Restaurant Wall Decoration (Image is author's)

Moab, located in southeastern Utah, has become a favorite vacation spot for some residents of Utah and a popular tourist destination for people from across the United States and around the world. The red rocks and beautiful scenery of Moab are enjoyable for people who like the outdoors. There are many activities to participate in at Moab, including hiking, biking, and ATV riding.

One of the things in which people are especially interested when they travel or take vacations is the food available in the area. They will generally be trying to find a good restaurant for dining out.

There are many good restaurants in Moab for visitors to enjoy. One of the Mexican restaurants right in downtown Moab is the El Charro Loco Mexican Grill. It is located at 812 South Main Street. There are hotels located close by as well.

A Dinner Meal at El Charro (Image is author's)

The extensive menu of El Charro features Appetizers, Salads, Combo Meals, Nachos, and Kids' Meals as well as the regular favorites such as Tacos, Enchiladas, Burritos, Flautas, Chile Relleno, Quesadillas, Tostados, Fajitas, and more. They have a wide variety of choices in the various categories.

Chips and salsa are served to each table.

As with many of the restaurants in the area, El Charro is open every day from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm. It is a family friendly restaurant which also has Wifi available.

El Charro Mexican Grill Restaurant (sign needs repair) (Image is author's)

El Charro Mexican Grill restaurant serves authentic Mexican food and also has recently added a Mexican bakery. In case people do not feel like eating Mexican food, there are some other options on the menu including Burgers.

[Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/el-charro-loco-moab]