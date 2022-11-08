Going Through Carbon County Is A Way To Get To Moab, Utah

There are beautiful rocks and mountains

Carbon County Mountain (Image is author's)

Moab, Utah, has become a tourist destination for people from around the United States and even the world. It is a beautiful, scenic area where red rocks abound. The spectacular views are breathtaking. Getting to Moab from the Salt Lake City area (where tourists may fly into if traveling by plane) may be a pleasant automobile ride which will go through Carbon County, Utah.

Drivers would go south from Salt Lake City on the I-15 Freeway past Provo and turn east at the city of Spanish Fork. The drive is beautiful with mountains along most of the way.

Cliff areas of Carbon County (Image is author's)

Carbon County had a population of around 21,000 in the 2010 U.S. Census. The county seat and largest city in Carbon County is Price.

Carbon County was part of Emery County, founded in 1880. The demographics along the Price River changed with the construction of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad in 1883 and the development of coal mines, largely in upper Emery, to fuel the railroad. The Utah Territory Legislature was petitioned to split off the north part, and thus it established Carbon County effective March 8, 1894. It was named for the element Carbon, to emphasize the industrial nature of the area.

Carbon County is the second-largest natural gas producer in Utah (after Uintah County), with 94 billion cubic feet produced in 2008. [Wikipedia]

Interesting Rock Mountains (Image is author's)

The rugged mountain terrain has interesting rock formations. The sky is clear and blue above the mountain ridges.

Rock Cliffs and Mountains (Image is author's)

The Green River flows along the eastern border of Carbon County. The valley is surrounded by mountains. The county has a total area of 1,485 square miles.

Taking the drive to Moab from Salt Lake City could provide interesting and beautiful scenery through Carbon County.