Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

It is a place to get Hawaiian and Asian food

Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant (Image is author's)

Although some types of Asian foods, such as Chinese and Japanese, have been available at restaurants in the mainland United States for many years, Hawaiian foods brought to the mainland restaurants came later. Hawaiian restaurants have gained in popularity over the past decade or so.

One of the relatively newer restaurants serving Hawaiian and Asian foods is Lemon Shark Poke, which is located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, at 6 East Broadway.

Two friends started the restaurant after being in the restaurant business separately.

Lemon Shark Poké began as a collaboration between two lifelong friends Tobi Miller and Richard Gottlieb. The duo has been immersed in Hawaiian culture for nearly four decades, having gone on annual family trips together to the islands while growing up. It was during these vacations that they first encountered Hawaiian cuisine at age 11, and immediately developed a passion for the food and the people of Hawaii.

After running their own separate restaurant ventures for several years, they decided to bring their original love – Hawaiian cuisine – to the mainland. In doing so, they consulted with Hawaiian native chef, Brunson Achiu (who has brought Regional Hawaiian Cuisine to the mainland) to develop Lemon Shark Poke’s unique and innovative menu. [From the website]

There is actually a shark called the lemon shark. It is a discerning feeder which will feed only on the best fish they can find. They are said to be social and thrive around others. The lemon shark was the inspiration for the restaurant. The restaurant aims to cultivate a sense of community while serving delicious Hawaiian food which nourishes the body and soul.

Here are some of the featured items which are available at the Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant:

Regular Bowl, Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Aloha Tuna, Maui Heat Wave, California Roll-Bowl, and Coconut Shrimp Plate. The prices for these items range from $6.99 to $15.95. Coconut water is available to go along with the meals for $3.00.

Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is a place to try if you enjoy Hawaiian and Asian food or want to try it.

[Website: https://lemonsharkpoke.com/]